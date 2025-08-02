Eagles QB Predicted To Be 'Good As Gone'
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to make a decision at some point for the quarterback room.
This isn't in reference to Jalen Hurts. He's a superstar and isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He's the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and has a chance to help lead the Eagles on another deep run. Plus, he's just 26 years old.
Beyond Hurts, there's question marks because there's plenty of talent but only so many spots to go around. Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are all fighting for spots on the roster. McKee is the expected No. 2 for the roster. McCord and Thompson-Robinson seem the most likely to fight for the third spot and potentially one guy get cut or traded.
But, who would it be? FanSided's Cem Yolbulan predicted that Thompson-Robinson is "good as gone."
"August Will Likely Be Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Last Month as an Eagle," Yolbulan said. "Earlier in the offseason, this decision seemed easier. The Eagles had just drafted McCord in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and DTR hadn't particularly impressed in his previous stint with the Browns. Many assumed that the Eagles would keep McCord over the former UCLA star. The last week of practices, however, changed the calculation a little bit. Martin Frank of the Delaware News Journal reported that Thompson-Robinson has looked better than McCord, as the former Syracuse standout threw an interception and made a few too many mistakes.
"This may have created an unexpected battle for the QB3 spot, but a few practices shouldn't change the big picture in the Eagles' quarterback room. Thompson-Robinson has had his chances as a starter in the NFL and hasn't shown enough to prove that he is an NFL-caliber signal-caller."
Who will win the job for the No. 3 spot?
More NFL: Eagles Rookie 'Dark Horse' Pushing For Starting Job