Eagles, Rams Bring Rookie Star Power To Week 12 Primetime Matchup
PHILADELPHIA – During the pre-draft process last spring, the Eagles front office people asked newly-appointed defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to scour some college tape on outside linebacker Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske. Fangio liked what he saw, but the Eagles never pulled the trigger on either one.
“Those are two really good players that we did work on,” said the DC on Tuesday. “As the draft is, you know, you only get your certain amount of picks, and guys are gone or there’s somebody there that you take. But those were two guys that we were very high on and liked.”
They will be two of four standout rookies on the field when the Eagles play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Rams took Verse in the first round (No. 19 overall) and Fiske in the second (No. 39).
Like the Eagles, who cornered the market on players from the University of Georgia last year, taking Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith with their first two picks and, in 2021, turning their attention to the University of Alabama to select DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson with their first two picks, the Rams took two of Florida State’s top players 1-2 last spring.
The other two standout rookies who will be in primetime on Sunday belong to the Eagles. They are Quinyon Mitchell, who Philly took No. 22 overall, and Cooper DeJean, who the Eagles moved up in a trade to select in the second round, No. 40 overall.
How great have they been? Well, the Eagles defense has climbed from No. 2 overall entering Week 11 to No. 1 now with Week 12 on the horizon. The pass defense is ranked second overall, allowing 173 yards per game.
Mitchell is the only cornerback in the league with 375-plus coverage snaps without surrendering a touchdown pass.
DeJean is getting some buzz to be in the conversation for the league’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award with Mitchell. Pro Football Focus published an article recently saying he is emerging as a candidate for an award no other Eagles defensive player has won. Not ever.
He was inactive for the first two weeks of the season then was inserted as a starter after the bye week and has made five of those. DeJean has made 24 tackles with a half-sack with three passes defended and his coverage has been sticky.
Verse and Fiske have helped the Rams survive the retirement of the otherworldly and future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald.
Fiske has five sacks while playing 60 percent of the snaps this season. He has six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and five QB hits.
Verse has 4.5 sacks while playing 77 percent of the snaps. He has made all 10 starts, forced two fumbles and 14 QB hits.
“I think they have done an excellent job of evolving this year, building off of the scheme they have had in place for a number of years,” said Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Tuesday. “Credit to them. As Aaron has left, they have transitioned into a little bit of a different structure just because of what they have on the defensive line. I think they have a really, really talented defensive line, a bunch of young guys that are playing extremely well. High level.
“They give you a lot of different looks, a lot of different presentations. Which can be challenging throughout the week, just as you get comfortable anticipating going against these guys.”
