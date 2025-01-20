Eagles-Rams Leftovers: The Passing Game, Nick Sirianni, And More
PHILADELPHIA – So much happened during the Eagles’ 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams at snowbound Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, so let’s let loose some leftovers, along with some of the ramifications coming out of it:
PASSING
Snow filled the air, but passes did not for the Eagles’ offense, so it must be Jalen Hurts’ fault. Never mind that the quarterback had 198 total yards with one touchdown and no turnovers and that yardage is better than two other quarterbacks who played during the weekend – Patrick Mahomes (198, one TD, 0 turnovers) and Josh Allen (147, two touchdowns, 0 turnovers).
“You gotta give this game a pass,” said A.J. Brown who had two catches on seven targets for 14 yards. “It was just tough. The conditions were tough. You can’t do nothing about it. The conditions were crazy. We couldn’t even see out there.”
Added DeVonta Smith, who had four catches on four targets and 21 yards: “Can’t stop, can’t see, it was rough out there.”
The Rams, though, had less issues with it.
“The game’s on the line, they had no choice,” said Brown. “That wouldn’t have been their first choice. They would’ve tried to run the ball if they could.”
SIRIANNI SUCCESS
Like his quarterback, the Eagles coach doesn’t seem to get the credit he deserves even though Nick Sirianni has won 52 games in four seasons, counting the regular season and the playoffs, with at least one more game to go.
Over the last 30 years, that is more in a four-year span than Matt LaFleur (49 from 2019-22), Jim Harbaugh (49, 2011-14), and John Harbaugh (49, 2008-11).
He has beaten LaFleur and Sean McVay in this postseason alone and owns a playoff win over the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan. And still, some fans think he should be fired if he doesn’t win a Super Bowl. Simply ridiculous.
More historical stuff:
-He is the ninth head coach in NFL history to lead their teams to 16-plus wins (including playoffs) multiple times, joining Bill Belichick (five), Andy Reid (three), Joe Gibbs (two), Bill Parcells (two), George Seifert (two), Mike Shanahan (two), Don Shula (two), and Bill Walsh (two).
-Now 4-3 in the postseason, he has won four straight home playoff games, marking the longest streak by a head coach in franchise history.
-Oh, and he dispatched a Rams team that was 5-1 with McVay as the coach and Matthew Stafford as the quarterback.
RECEIVING RECORDS
Even with the snowy conditions, DeVonta Smith broke Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael’s team record for most playoff receiving yards. He had 460 coming into his seventh playoff game. Carmichael put up 465, also in seven games. Smith is up to 481 and still going.
Tight end Dallas Goedert’s team-high 56 yards put him into third on the list with 450. It was his 10th playoff game with the Eagles.
TITLE GAMES
The Eagles will play in their eighth NFC Championship Game since Jeffrey Lurie bought the team. Since 2001, one third of Eagles’ seasons have ended in conference title-game appearances.
They have reached the title game in eight of those years, which trails only New England (13) during that span and they are just one of three teams with at least three conference championship games since 2017, joining the Chiefs (seven) and the 49ers (four).
PENALTIES
How nice was it that the refs – specifically Shawn Smith, who ejected C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the last meeting against the Commanders – didn’t play a pivotal role in the outcome? Each team was flagged three times, with the Rams surrendering 30 yards in penalties on those three fouls and the Eagles 14 yards on their three.
WHERE FOR ART THOU?
Defensive end Bryce Huff did not play a snap against the Rams and had only one against the Packers. The Eagles are stuck with him. His dead money and salary cap hit is too great to just cut.
JARED VERSE
Became a Jared Verse fan after the Rams’ pass rusher didn’t back down from his words about hating Eagles fans made during the week. Was a fan when he was at Florida State and there was a reason he was my preseason pick to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Even when the stadium showed his words on the big boards behind the end zones, Verse sat on the bench smiling. Before the game, he walked around the outside of the field in a short-sleeve shirt holding his hand to his ear. And he backed up that bravado with two sacks and three tackles for loss. He will win Defensive Rookie of the Year and it’s deserved.
