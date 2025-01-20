Eagles Backup Cornerback Keeps Making Plays After Year On The Couch
PHILADELPHIA – Quinyon Mitchell was in the locker room after the Eagles’ 28-22 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the Division Round of the playoffs. There wasn’t any contraption draped around the shoulder he had injured just nine snaps into Sunday’s snow-capped win.
It wasn’t like seeing Nakobe Dean on crutches after last week’s win over the Packers. You knew then, he was done.
It wasn’t like seeing Jalen Hurts hobble on his bad knee after Sunday’s win. You knew then, it’s time to wonder about his effectiveness going forward.
So, perhaps it’s a good sign that Mitchell had nothing attached to the shoulder. It’s definitely a good sign that Isaiah Rodgers has stepped up to the challenge of playing solid football as the first cornerback off the bench. He did it the few times Darius Slay had to leave or miss the two games he did during the season with an injury and he did it again when Mitchell left.
Rodgers had some missed plays on Sunday, but he also had some big moments. Like his 40-yard fumble return after Jalen Carter punched the ball away from L.A. running back Kyren Williams early in the fourth quarter. Rodgers raced to the 10 before being knocked out of bounds.
At no point when the ball got kicked away on the snow-covered field did Rodgers thinking of simply falling on it.
“I’m scooping,” he said. “I feel like I left a lot of plays out there. My coaches kept telling me you’re going to make a play that’s gonna change the game. That was the opportunity where I knew I wasn’t falling on the ball. I wanted to scop and score.”
Rodgers never had the chance to make that play last year, because he was home on his couch serving his suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. He reflected on that in the aftermath of the win.
“I’m still lost in the sauce right now, just accepting this for what it is,” he said. “I almost felt like a tear was gonna come out from where I was last year, so this feels good.”
Rodgers played 57 snaps (80 percent) after Mitchell departed. His scoop fumble return came just two plays after the Rams grabbed the momentum with a safety of Jalen Hurts to pull with 16-15. It led to a field goal and a 19-15 lead.
“He's a playmaker,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “I know he gave up a couple (Sunday), but he was also in good positions and made some big plays. He just has a knack to make big plays when he’s in.”
The coach then referred to the blocked kick against Tampa and his deflection in Cincinnati that led to a C.J. Gardner-Johnson interception of Joe Burrow.
“He finds a way to make plays,” said Sirianni. “Again, just the depth and the people, it always comes down to the people. Just appreciate the people, and Isaiah is special.”
If Mitchell cannot play, that would be a loss, especially considering he has matched up well in two games vs. Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin, but Rodgers will be on big-play alert.
