Eagles RB Tank Bigsby Provides Update On Himself After Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles' running back room didn't exit Week 1 at full strength.
Philadelphia running back Will Shipley got hurt. He was one of three players who did not participate in practice on Wednesday, along with quarterback Tanner McKee and tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles attributed the designation to an oblique injury.
There were reports out there about what Shipley's injury could be but, this is the closest the team has gotten to announcing what is bothering Shipley. No need in speculating about someone's health. He's dealing with an oblique injury and therefore the Eagles went out and made a move by bringing Tank Bigsby to town in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If Shipley isn't able to go, that leaves the Eagles with a running back room featuring Saquon Barkley, AJ Dillon, and Bigsby. That's arguably the best running back trio in football.
The Eagles have a new playmaker on their hands
Bigsby shed some light on the deal and gave some insight, including that he thought he was going to be traded after the way things went for him Week 1.
"I was expecting something because of how the game went and stuff, but I was happy. I was like, 'Let's go.' Just an opportunity to go do something great. I was happy about that...Thanked the Lord about it, I can't sit there and complain. It's the next opportunity. I'm with the Eagles now, let's go" Bigsby said.
"...I'm just here to do whatever they ask me to do and do my job at the full potential," Bigsby said. "So whatever they ask me to do, just be on my best at that."
Bigsby had just five carries in the Jaguars' season-opener, to the surprise of some. There were rumors throughout the summer that Bigsby could challenge Travis Etienne Jr. for the team's No. 1 running back job. He got 16 carries in the season-opener for 143 yards to go along with three receptions as well.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni commented on the addition of Bigsby and sounded fired up.
"We’re always looking to be able to improve our roster,” Sirianni said. “You always look for depth, you always look for good players. This guy is a good player, gives us depth there, and he gives up depth at special teams … I just love the player, and we see a vision for the player.”
More NFL: Eagles Bolster DT Room By Officially Signing 24-Year-Old