Eagles Bolster DT Room By Officially Signing 24-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad has been a revolving door to kick off the 2025 National Football League season and team officially announced another move on Thursday.
Philadelphia cut ties with defensive tackle Gabe Hall on Tuesday. He cleared waivers. And now, the Eagles are bringing him back onto the practice squad and cutting ties with fellow defensive tackle Jacob Sykes in response.
"The Eagles signed defensive tackle Gabe Hall to the practice squad on Thursday morning. Hall was waived on Tuesday and he cleared waivers, paving the path to come back to the practice squad," Eagles team reporter Chris McPherson shared. "With Hall's return, the Eagles released defensive tackle Jacob Sykes from the practice squad.
The Eagles made another move at defensive tackle
"The Eagles signed Hall (6-6, 295 pounds) as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2024 and he spent the entire season on the practice squad. Hall made the active roster this year out of Training Camp and played five defensive snaps and four special teams snaps against the Cowboys. The Eagles originally signed Sykes on July 22, and he stayed with the team before being waived on roster cutdown day. He was signed on Wednesday to the practice squad."
The Eagles' practice squad has already seen a handful of changes just since the team's Week 1 game alone. Hall actually played in the Eagles season-opener. He didn't see a ton of time. But, he did get five snaps on defense (8 percent) and four snaps on special teams (18 percent). This is just the nature of the game. With the roster and salary cap gymnastics these front offices need to go through, it's common to see guys cut and brought back on a consistent basis.
Again, this is just the beginning. The Eagles have played just one game. As the season progresses -- and especially when more injuries start popping up -- we're going to continue to see this revolving door continue to turn and we'll keep you updated with the latest news as fast as Philadelphia makes the choices.
