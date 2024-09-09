Eagles Receiver Shines In Long Shadow Cast By Saquon Barkley With Explosive Plays
Saquon Barkley was the headline-maker in the Eagles’ 34-29 over the Green Bay Packers in the season opener, and rightfully so, after the running back’s 109-yard, three-touchdown performance on 26 total touches in his Philly debut.
A.J. Brown’s performance was no less important. Nor DeVonta Smith’s.
Brown, though, was making his first start since injuring his knee in last year’s regular-season finale, forcing him to watch from the sidelines as the Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.
“It was really important for me just to get going,” he said. “You know, I didn't play the last playoff game, and I was kind of in my head a little bit. Just kind of needed that first tackle to get me going again. It was important. It was important to get going.”
It took Brown a bit to get going. He was the target on the second play of the season, but the ball sailed high. Later in the first quarter, he made a nice catch of a quick slant for eight yards on third-and-one that helped ignite the Eagles’ first touchdown drive of the night to take a 7-6 lead. At halftime, though, he had just three catches for 41 yards.
Brown erupted from there, needing just 51 seconds to make a nice over-the-shoulder catch from Jalen Hurts then finish in the end zone by outrunning Jaire Alexander for about 40 yards after making the grab.
“I had a double move,” he said. “I had a double move. I fought through contact and Jalen gave me a good ball.”
He finished the game with five catches on 10 targets for 119 yards and that TD. It was the Eagles’ most explosive play of the game.
The offense generated five plays of 20-plus yards, which constitute explosive plays. It wasn’t as many as the Packers total of seven – but each explosive play was crucial to putting points on the board.
Brown was responsible for two of the Eagles’ five. He also had a 20-yard catch on third-and-8 midway through the second quarter. Two plays later, Smith added an explosive play of his own, this one a 25-yard reception. The two big pass plays led to Barkley’s 11-yard TD run.
In addition to Brown’s 67-yard touchdown and Smith’s 25-yard grab, the Eagles’ other explosive plays were a 34-yard Barkley run and 21-yard Dallas Goedert reception that led to Jake Elliott’s 38-yard field goal to end the first half.
“I think the explosive plays,” said Brown who was asked how the Eagles were able to overcome three turnovers to win. “I think that's what it came down to.”
