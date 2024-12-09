Eagles Receiver Vents Frustration With Passing Attack
PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts sat at the podium wearing the look of a quarterback who had just lost a game, not one who played another turnover-free game in a 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
He’s not happy. Cleary. The offense has become one-dimensional. Saquon Barkley carried the day again, putting up 124 yards rushing, his ninth game over 100 yards this year, while Hurts threw just 21 times, completing 14 of them.
A.J. Brown’s answers in the postgame locker room were short. Clipped. He’s not happy, either. He was targeted just four times, catching them all but for just 43 yards, and there was a play early in the game where it looked like he was wide open down the left sideline but the ball didn’t come to him.
“We did good things at times, but overall, it wasn’t good enough,” said Brown.
Here’s a snippet of the interview with Brown:
What’s going on with passing offense?
“I don’t know.”
You say offense is not good enough; what are some things it has to improve on?
“Passing.”
How hard is it to find a rhythm when you’re only throwing 20, 21 passes per game?
“Incredibly tough.”
There was a TV camera that showed Brown slamming his helmet in the bench area. He said he was frustrated at one of the offense’s three-and-outs.
He said he didn’t talk much to Hurts during the game, but he talks to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Expressed concern to Kellen?
“Yes.”
How have those conversations gone?
“Well.”
Brown said that the passing game problems are fixable. So, what would that take?
“I don’t know.”
Hurts was asked about Brown’s obvious frustration.
“It isn’t about solving anything,” said the QB. “Everybody has a reason to want more. It’s a fair desire of being in fullness to where we can be because we've done it before. Just got to build, got to progress. Have to find a way to come together and come and synch as a unit and play complimentary ball.”
Hurts, however, was equally short with his answers, though he said something curious when asked how he manages distributing the ball, and it’s something that isn’t easy to decipher.
"You know, I played my role in how we execute, but ultimately, it's about what position we put ourselves in,” he said. “That's not my choice."
That sounds a tad confusing. Kind of like this Eagles passing offense.
