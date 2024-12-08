Eleven Years Later, Eagles Tackle Has Another Front Row Seat for Rushing Record
PHILADELPHIA – He is the last man standing from a generation ago when LeSean “Shady” McCoy set the Eagles rushing record in 2013. Eleven years later, Lane Johnson is still here, and just as he did when he helped McCoy take down Wilbert Montgomery’s single-season rushing, he helped Barkley rewrite the record.
Barkley had 124 yards in the Eagles 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday and now has 1,623 this season. McCoy had 1,607 in 2013. Shady broke Montgomery’s record of 1,512 set in 1979. Barkley pushed each of them down a notch.
“Time’s gone fast,” said Johnson. “Shady was very entertaining for me as a rookie. He talked a lot of crap. It was fun. Then he went and backed it up. Still one of the most polarizing guys I’ve been around.”
Johnson was the fourth overall pick in 2013 and became a starter right out of the gate. The right tackle had Todd Herremans next to him at right guard. Jason Kelce was the center. The left side was manned by Jason Peters at tackle and Evan Mathis at guard.
That was a pretty darn good line, just like this year’s version.
“Here’s what I’ll say,” said Johnson. “Obviously I was talented, but I had a really good vet next to me, Todd Herremanns. Half the time I didn’t know what was going on as far as the playbook. He was a big reason for me playing well, decent, the last half of the season. I struggled in the first half, but I credit him. It was a special season.”
McCoy also had the record for most yards in one game in 2013 with 217 in a blizzard. Barkley took that one away earlier this year, too, going for 255 two weeks ago against the Rams.
“I wish we could get him over 200 every game,” said Johnson, who also recalled the famous ‘snow game.’
“(McCoy) changed the studs in his cleats,” said Johnson. “I wish I did because I was sliding and wasn’t blocking nobody. Nobody could do nothing. He had spikes like climbing like free solo. It worked.”
This season is shaping up to be just as special as the 2013 season, perhaps more so from a team perspective. The Eagles went 10-6 that year and lost to the Saints in the first round of the playoffs.
Barkley’s record-breaking season is step one. The hope now is maybe reaching 2,000 yards rushing, and the Eagles can reach the Super Bowl. He has nine games with at least 100 yards rushing this season, which is a single-season team record. He has four straight games over 100 yards and no other running back in the league has more than seven 100-yard games this year.
“I knew I was able to break the record, but I don’t know exactly when I did it,” he said. “A lot of guys came up to me and congratulated me. That’s what really matters. It’s cool to have your name in (the record books), but to do it with those guys means so much more.”
For the record, Barkley broke the record midway through the fourth quarter on a 9-yard run behind left tackle Jordan Mailata with 7:56 to go. The record was announced to the sold-out crowd, which immediately began chanting, “MVP.”
