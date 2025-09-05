Eagles Release Rookie After Cowboys Game, Sign Ex-Patriots WR
The Philadelphia Eagles took down the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night and are already looking ahead less than 24 hours after the victory.
Philadelphia took down the Cowboys late into the night on Thursday after the game was delayed and on Friday afternoon followed up by releasing rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland from the practice squad to officially sign former New England Patriots receiver Javon Baker to the practice squad.
"The Eagles signed wide receiver Javon Baker to the practice squad and released outside linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland on Friday afternoon following their 24-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys," team reporter Matt Ryan shared. "Baker was a fourth-round pick out of the University of Central Florida by the New England Patriots last year. The 6-foot-1 Baker led the Big 12 with 1,139 receiving yards and 21.9 yards per reception in his final season. He played in 11 games as a rookie and had one grab for 12 yards.
"Powell-Ryland was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles this year. He was waived on roster cutdown day and signed to the practice squad the next day."
Baker was selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Patriots with the No. 110 overall pick. He appeared in 11 total games last year for the Patriots and had just four targets and one reception for 12 yards.
It was reported before the Week 1 contest that the Eagles were planning on signing the former Patriots receiver, but the move had not been made official until Friday afternoon.
Last year, Powell-Ryland racked up 16 sacks for Virginia Tech in his final year in college. He played in just 12 games and had 43 total tackles. The year before, he had 9 1/2 sacks for Virginia Tech in 13 games played.
If the Eagles don't bring him back to the practice squad in another move, it wouldn't be shocking to see another team quickly give the young pass rusher another opportunity after his stint in Philadelphia.
