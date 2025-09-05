Best And Worst From Drama-Filled Eagles-Cowboys Week 1
The Philadelphia Eagles are right where they want to be after one game.
Philadelphia kicked off the 2025 National Football League season on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys and despite an injury, ejection, and game delay, Philadelphia eventually was able to come out on top, 24-20.
It was a wild night and there was a lot to like -- and some not-so-great things -- about the contest.
Here are the best and worst from Thursday night's Eagles-Cowboys showdown:
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys kicked off the season in style
BEST:
Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles
It's hard to look back at the Week 1 showdown and not praise Hurts. He was dominant -- especially in the first half. He finished the day 19-of-23 passing for 152 yards. On top of this, he had 62 yards rushing on 14 carries to go along with two rushing touchdowns. He didn't turn the ball over and made some timely plays.
Zack Baun - Philadelphia Eagles
Baun followed up his All-Pro campaign with a big opening night. He led the Eagles with nine total tackles. Baun had one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and was flying around all over the place on defense. He even saved a touchdown at one point stopping a long Cowboys run when it seemed like a guaranteed touchdown.
Jihaad Campbell - Philadelphia Eagles
The rookie stepped up. Three tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble while making his first NFL start. Not too shabby.
Javonte Williams - Dallas Cowboys
Williams earned the Cowboys' starting running back job and chipped in two touchdowns on the night, including the first in general of the 2025 NFL season.
WORST:
Jalen Carter - Philadelphia Eagles
By now, you've heard it all. Carter didn't play a defensive snap because he was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first defensive play of the game.
Miles Sanders - Dallas Cowboys
The lone turnover of the day belongs to the former Eagles running back. Sanders fumbled just before the game was delayed.
Dallas Cowboys - In General
Dallas' offense looked really good for most of the day. The defense was also really good after the delay. But, they end up with the loss in the standings.
More NFL: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Jalen Carter Both Made NFL History