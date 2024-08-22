Eagles Release Veteran CB From IR
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles reached an injury settlement with Tyler Hall and released the veteran cornerback from injured reserve.
Hall was originally placed on IR with an injury designation on Aug. 17 with what an NFL source described as a groin injury.
By working out an injury settlement, Hall becomes a free agent. He can not be re-signed by the Eagles, however, until after the term of the settlement (the number of weeks used to calculate the injury settlement), plus three additional weeks on top of that.
Hall, 26, originally signed a one-year, $1.125 million deal with the Eagles on March 21 as a potential slot cornerback option after all the troubles the organization had there during the 2023 season.
After that date, however, Philadelphia was able to reconcile with salary-cap casualty Avonte Maddox and add two of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft in No. 22 overall selection Quinyon Mitchell as well as No. 40 overall selection Cooper DeJean.
Maddox, Mitchell and DeJean have all worked in the slot during training camp although Maddox is now settling in as a backup safety with Mitchell seemingly set to have a dual role early in the season, staring outside opposite Darius Slay when two CBs are on the field and sliding inside when a slot is needed with Isaiah Rodgers or Kelee Ringo entering as the right cornerback.
The penciled-in end game for this season is DeJean working in the slot and Mitchell staying outside but that was pushed back by a hamstring injury that cost DeJean three weeks of training camp.
Hall played 16 snaps (33 % of the team’s total) in the Eagles’ preseason opener against Baltimore and was credited with one assisted tackle. In Week 2 against New England, he played 10 snaps (18%) with one tackle and another tackle on special teams.
A fifth-year player out of Wyoming, Hall spent time Atlanta, the Los Angeles Rams, and Las Vegas before signing with the Eagles.
