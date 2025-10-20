Eagles' DeVonta Smith Quietly Is Having A Career Year
The Philadelphia Eagles' passing offense has gotten a lot of flak this season, but things are turning around.
Jalen Hurts hasn't had under 280 passing yards in a game since Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the passing offense has been talked about, most of the noise has been about a lack of touches for AJ Brown. That's not shocking or wrong because of the fact that he has three games this season with 27 or less receiving yards.
Although there has been all of the noise about Brown, fellow wide receiver DeVonta Smith is quietly on pace for the best season of his career so far.
The Eagles star quietly is breaking out right now
His numbers certainly are helped by a breakout performance on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in which he had nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. Overall this season, Smith has tallied 38 catches, 504 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. If you project those numbers across 17 games, Smith is on pace for over 92 catches, 1,224 receiving yards, and about four touchdowns.
Right now, Smith's most receptions in a season is 95 set back in 2022. That year, he also set his career-high in receiving yards at 1,196. His highest touchdown total of his career is eight, which he set last year. Right now, Smith is on pace to easily top his career-high in yards in a season and is close to be on pace to top his reception mark.
Over the last three weeks, Smith's numbers have seen a massive jump. 26 of his 46 targets on the season have come over the last three weeks to go along with 21 of his 38 total catches and 346 of his receiving yards. If this trend continues throughout the rest of the season and he can stay healthy, there's a very good chance that he can at least reach his career reception and receiving yard marks.
The Eagles lost two straight games before Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Those losses overshadowed Smith's performance. But, he's playing some of the best ball of his Eagles career right now.
More NFL: Jalen Hurts Made Eagles History In Thrilling Win Vs. Vikings