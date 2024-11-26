Eagles Reportedly Will Sign Defensive End To Practice Squad
Cast off from the Dallas Cowboys before Sunday’s Week 12 games kicked off, K.J. Henry has already found a new home. The 25-year-old defensive end is expected to sign with the Eagles and placed on their practice squad, per a report from NFL Media.
Henry could be in the mix to replace Brandon Graham, who was lost for the season when he tore a triceps during the Eagles’ 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. Others who could earn some snaps in Graham’s absence include Tarron Jackson, an Eagles sixth-round pick from 2021, and perhaps Milton Williams sliding over from defensive tackle to edge.
Because he played so recently, Henry should arrive in football shape and, if he can learn the defense quickly, he could perhaps play as soon as the Eagles' next game on Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens.
Henry, who is 6-4, 255 pounds, was selected by the Commanders in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of Clemson. He played 10 games as a rookie, earning 41 percent of the defensive snaps and 28 percent more on special teams. He had 1.5 sacks, 14 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, and two QB hits.
The Commanders released him on Aug. 27. The very next day, he was claimed by the Bengals, but he was released then added to their practice squad on Sept. 17. He did get into two games as a practice squad elevation before the Cowboys signed him off Cincinnati’s practice squad on Oct. 1.
He was acquired to provide depth after Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was placed on injured reserve. He was inactive in Week 5 against the Steelers but recorded a sack in a 47-9 loss against the Lions.
He was inactive in Weeks 9, 10, and 11 and was released by Dallas on Nov. 23 after defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was activated from injured reserve.
So, Henry’s stats in 14 NFL games, with three starts, include 2.5 sacks, 15 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, and two passes defended.
