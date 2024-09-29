Eagles Roasted In Tampa, Head Into Bye Smarting From Blowout Loss Vs. Bucs
It wasn’t the heat or humidity that killed the Eagles in Tampa on Sunday. No, they were roasted by their own defense, which couldn’t tackle, a brutal special team mistake by Isaiah Rodgers, and an inept, though short-handed offense that once again featured a turnover by quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Bottom line: The Eagles failed in all three phases of the game and were blown out by the Buccaneers, 33-16, in a game played with the humidity making it feel like 108 degrees and a temperature at 94.
It was 24-0 nothing early in the second quarter, and while Philly made it interesting, cutting the lead to a 30-16 in the third quarter, Hurts lost a fumble after the Eagles made it inside the red zone threatening to make it a one-score game.
It was Hurts’ third turnover in the red zone. He was sacked six times by a team that had just two in their first three games and the QB finished 18-for-30 with 158 yards, one touchdown pass, and a passer rating of 85.1. He is 1-4 in his career against Tampa.
Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield shredded the Eagles pass defense, completing 30-of-47 throws for 347 yards, two touchdowns, and a PR of 100.2. He also ran for a core on fourth down.
On a somewhat more positive note, Hurts’ streak of seven straight games with an interception came to an end. It’s a small glimmer in what has been a theme for the quarterback who already has six turnovers in four games a season after he turned it over 20 times.
The only numbers that matter now, though, are 2-2, which is what the Eagles will drag like an anchor into their bye week.
It will be a long two weeks until the Eagles return to action on Oct. 13 when the Cleveland Browns come to Lincoln Financial Field for just the Eagles’ second home game of the season.
TURNING POINT
Hurts’ lost fumble. It came with 2:44 to play in the third quarter. The Eagles’ drive had reached the Bucs’ 19, and the Eagles were looking to cut the lead to one score. Lavonte David stripped him of the ball in the pocket and that was the end of any comeback hopes after the Bucs took the turnover and consumed 4:37 of the clock on a drive that ended in a 52-yard field goal to open a 33-16 lead with 12:59 to go in the game.
STUDS (This is too strong of a word for what transpired, but here we go…)
Brandon Graham. The ageless defensive end notched his 74th career sack to force the first punt from the Bucs after they had scored two touchdowns on their first two possessions. Graham needs two more to tie Clyde Simmons for third on the team’s all-time sack list.
Saquon Barkley. He’s just a live wire. A week after ripping off a 65-yard TD run, Barkley opened the second half with a 59-yard run to set up the Eagles’ second TD to pull within 24-14. He went over 100 yards from scrimmage once again (84 rushing on 10 carries, 32 receiving on two catches), something he has done in all four games in Philly.
Parris Campbell. The receiver scored his first TD since Nov. 13, 2022, when he was with the Colts in win over Raiders. The 1-yard throw from Jalen Hurts came on fourth down and pulled Philly to within 24-7 with less than two minutes to go in the first half. He had dour catches for 17 yards, but this was his final practice squad elevation so we may have seen the last of him if Philly doesn’t add him to the 53-man roster.
DUDS (Buckle up, it’s a long list and could be longer)
Missed tackles. Too many guilty offenders to list, though here are some: Nakobe Dean, Avonte Maddox, Reed Blankenship, and Darius Slay. They missed at least a dozen, by my count. Maddox also had a terrible holding penalty on the final play of the third quarter that gave Tampa a first down on third-and-14.
Dropped passes. Dallas Goedert had one early when it was still a game, kind of, and Johnny Wilson dropped what would have been the Eagles first first down with 6:39 to play in the second quarter.
Turnovers. The Eagles made two more and didn’t get any again. Again. they haven’t won that battle all season – and have lost it in 12 straight games now - and are at -6 in turnover ratio, which is near the bottom of the league.
No first-quarter points all season. The Eagles are the only team in league without any in opening 15 minutes.
Isiah Rodgers. What a foolish play on special teams to push the Tampa gunner into rookie Cooper DeJean, causing a muff and turnover, and gift-wrapping a 22-yard TD drive that opened a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter. He redeemed himself a bit with a blocked PAT that led to a nifty return by Kelee Ringo for two points.
Jahan Dotson. Without Brown and Smith, the third receiver on the depth chart needed to be better. He had two catches for 11 yards.
INJURIES
-Safety Reed Blankenship (illness) went to locker room late first half and did not return for the rest of the game. Tristin McCollum took his spot.
-Darius Slay left early in the second half and was replaced by Rodgers.
-Jalen Carter looked like he fainted in the second half, perhaps due to the heat, and went into the locker room and didn't return.
-Center Cam Jurgens also left with a heat-related illness, though he eventually returned. While he was out, he was by Landon Dickerson with Tyler Steen stepping in at left guard. It didn’t take Steen long to pick up a holding penalty.
-C.J. Gardner-Johnson was carted off with an undisclosed injury.
