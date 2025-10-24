Eagles Rookie Already Has New Mentor In Brandon Graham
The Philadelphia Eagles have been extremely fortunate to have rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell on the field this season.
Philadelphia's pass rush has been a known question throughout the campaign to this point. That's a big reason why Brandon Graham was brought back into the fold this week out of retirement to help give the team more options. Campbell and Zack Baun formed one of the best linebacker duos in the entire NFL to kick off the season and now Nakobe Dean is back into the mix which has led many to wonder if Campbell will get more looks at the edge.
The team has moved Campbell around and he's had a productive rookie season to this point. Plus, now he has a mentor in Graham. Part of the reason why the team legend was brought in was for his leadership qualities and it hasn't taken long for that to be on full display. On Friday, he talked about taking Campbell under his wing and trying to mentor him right away.
The Eagles' move to bring Brandon Graham already looks like it's paying off
"Well, you know Jihaad, you see where he's at right now," Graham said. "He's switching between inside and the edge so just trying to mentor him up. Let him know like, 'Man, you can play. You can play football.' So, it's the same thing. Once you learn the technical things and working it one day at a time, really see ball and get ball and that's him. I've just been coaching him up because he's been in our room. He came in there today and he's just been back and forth.
"Just trying to make sure that we're here to help with anything you don't know. If you see me and I know what play it is I can tell you what it is. He has a lot on his plate and I know all about it being a first-rounder and coming in and all of these different things are happening and so many people are expecting different things from you. Sometimes you forget that you've got to go out there and be the person that got you to this point. Don't think about too much. Just go out there and play. That's where I come in."
Graham has been around the block, to say the least, for Philadelphia. Now, that the rookie Campbell has him to go to, that should only help his progression as his rookie year goes on.