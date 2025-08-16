Eagles Rookie Bails Out Defense, Helps Eagles Take 13-12 Halftime Lead Vs. Browns
PHILADELPHIA – Drew Mukuba will be on the Eagles’ 53-man roster as if there was ever a doubt the second-round rookie would be. The safety, though, put a stamp on it after accounting for a pair of turnovers that helped save a little face for a defense that left a lot to be desired in the first half against the Cleveland Browns.
Mukuba had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown. He took the ball to the sidelines with him, a souvenir that will reside somewhere in his house even though it came in a game that doesn’t count on the record.
The pick-six came on the first play of the second quarter and the Browns owning a 6-0 lead after rookie Dillon Gabriel marched the offense 63 yards in 8:05, using 13 plays. Gabriel converted three third downs along the way, including a 10-yard pick up on third-and-10 against Adoree Jackson.
Cleveland looked poised to take a bigger lead until Mukuba stepped in front of receiver Diontae Johnson and returned Gabriel’s pass untouched down the right sideline.
Mukuba was on the scene again when a bad exchange from Gabriel to his running back fell to the ground, where Mukuba located the bouncing football between a lot of feet and legs and fell on it. The Eagles took over at Cleveland’s 31, eventually converting it into a touchdown when Kyle McCord threw a 9-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal to Ainias Smith.
Drew Mukba puts stamp on Eagles' first half vs. Browns
It was Smith’s second straight game with a third-and-goal touchdown reception and the first touchdown throw for McCord in two preseason games. McCord entered the game with 6:06 to play in the second quarter, taking over for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was ineffective in his quarter-and-a-half of action, though he completed 3-of-4 passes for eight yards.
The touchdown to Smith gave the Eagles a 13-9 lead just inside the two-minute warning. McCord was roughed on the TD throw, and the Eagles took the penalty and opted to try for two points when a Montrell Johnson run was stuffed.
Th Eagles defense allowed the Browns to convert their first six third downs. Their first stop came on third down came on a Azeez Ojulari sack.
The half ended with the Eagles holding a 13-12 advantage afteer a 49-yard field goal from Andre Szmyt as tume expired on the second quarter.
The Eagles' offense had just five first downs in the first two quarters and just 38 net yards. The Browns picked up 11 first downs and 194 yards. Gabriel was 13-for-18 with 142 yards, but the pick-six he allowed dragged his passer rating down to 72.2.
