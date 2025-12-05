Eagles Bring Back DE For Third Stint In Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles made yet another depth move on Thursday.

Philadelphia announced that 26-year-old defensive end Titus Leo has been re-signed to the practice squad for the third time this season.

Leo, who is 6-foot-3, played in four NFL games last season with the New England Patriots, registering four tackles, one for a loss, and a pass defensed. Leo was claimed off waivers by the Titans in April before getting waived in early August. The Eagles originally signed Leo to the practice squad on October 15. This is his third stint on the practice squad.

The Eagles made another practice squad move

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Titus Leo (97) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leo hasn't played in a game for the Eagles despite this now being his third stint on the team's practice squad. The 26-year-old has four games of NFL experience under his belt, all with the New England Patriots in 2024. He had one pass defended and four total tackles as a member of the Patriots.

Leo was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, but never appeared in a game with them.

The 26-year-old has had a wild year. He was waived by the Tennessee Titans back in August and joined the Cleveland Browns. His stint didn't last long with Cleveland and he was waived just a few weeks later. He didn't sign with the Eagles until October and then was waived before the end of the month. He came back in November but was waived again. Now, he's back for his third stint on the practice squad for Philadelphia.

The Eagles' practice squad has been a revolving door all season. Well, that's the case with each team. But it has seemed throughout the season that Philadelphia has been especially busy. This is an example. Leo clearly is someone the team likes if they have been willing to bring him back a few times, but he hasn't gotten into a game yet. You can never have too many pass rushers and he's a depth option at best for the team.

