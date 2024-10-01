Eagles' Rookie Closing In On The Slot Position
PHILADELPHIA - With the defensive coverage struggling heading into an early bye week for the Eagles, expect some changes when the team returns to face Cleveland on Oct. 13.
Second-year safety Sydney Brown is expected to have his practice window opened en route to his return from a torn ACL suffered back in January. The most important development is that rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean could be closing in on the starting slot position, according to defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
“Cooper is closing in on being ready where we just, at some point, we’ll put him out there,” Fangio said on Tuesday.
The Eagles enter their bye week at a disappointing 2-2 after a blowout loss to Tampa Bay in which the Buccaneers put the secondary through a grinder with the quick passing game of Baker Mayfield to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
"They came out throwing, obviously, and throwing quick," Fangio said. "We weren't close enough. We played a lot more man in those first three series than we usually do, or we were in some tight matchup zones, and we just didn't play it good enough. Their pass offense was better than our pass defense."
The most trouble for the Philadelphia defense has been when its nickel package has been on the field and just swapping out the talented DeJean for Avonte Maddox isn't going to solve the pass-rushing problems or the tackling issues by itself. However, there comes a time when some change is necessary as a signal to what has been an underachieving group that Fangio is somewhat unhappy with.
"We tried to communicate that early, that we had to get tighter," the veteran DC said. "But credit to them [Tampa Bay]. They threw it and caught it better than we defended it.:
DeJean in the slot has always been the end game for the Eagles and had the No. 40 overall pick not missed 20 days in training camp with a hamstring injury, he would have had the inside track on the slot CB position.
“Avonte has played fine in some areas and obviously he’s had some plays that he’d like to have back. Like all of us, including me," said Fangio. "But yeah, [DeJean is] getting better.”
To date DeJean has only played eight defensive snaps on the season and began the campaign as both the backup to Maddox in the slot and the extra defensive back in the dime package.
Before the Week 2 game against Atlanta, Fangio shifted the latter role to second-year CB Kelee Ringo so DeJean could better foucs on the slot role, perhaps the first indication that the Eagles wanted to speed up the process.
"Going out there and with every practice I get more and more reps," DeJean said earlier this month. "That helps you get more comfortable within the defense. My body is starting to feel back to where it was, which is a big part of it, too, just getting comfortable moving around out there. Each and every practice I feel like I get more and more comfortable."
Complicating matters further is DeJean's significant special teams role which increased with the scapula injury to Britain Covey, something that has vaulted DeJean into the punt returner role.
That said, the Eagles need a jumpstart on defense and there are only so many buttons Fangio can push.