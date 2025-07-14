Eagles Rookie Needs To Sign, Arrive At Training Camp When It Opens
Is it time to worry about second-round pick Drew Mukuba? Probably so.
Usually, Eagles general manager is way ahead of the curve, and whatever any of his fellow GMs in the league are doing, but in this case, there seems to be a trend happening with second-round picks from this past spring’s draft. Only 30 of the 32 picks that were selected then have not signed their rookie deals.
The holdup appears to be a disagreement over guaranteed money.
Blame the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans. In early May, the Browns signed the first pick of the second round, linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and the Texans inked receiver Jayden Higgins, the second pick of the second round, to guaranteed deals. The ripple effect of giving them guaranteed money is being felt.
If Mukuba is expecting a guaranteed contract, he’s going to be waiting a while. He was the final pick of the second round, the 64th player taken overall, more than 30 picks after Schwesinger and Higgins were picked. If the Browns and Texans want to treat those two as extensions of the first round, so be it.
It just won’t happen for Mukuba. Roseman won’t give him a fully guaranteed deal and doesn’t have to because the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) doesn’t require it.
If Mukuba wants to continue building on what he learned during OTAs and minicamp, he will report with the rest of his teammates to training camp next Tuesday. If he wants to challenge for a starting safety job, a direction he seemed to be heading in time for the season opener on Sept. 4, he will sign his deal and be in camp from the start.
If not, well, it could get sticky.
Justin Simmons is still waiting to be signed, preferably by the Eagles. If Mukuba doesn’t take what the Eagles offer, why not bring in the veteran?
If Mukuba wants to hold out, why not instruct defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to heap praise on the safeties that are in camp – Sydney Brown, Justin McCollum, Andre Sam, and undrafted free agent safety Maxen Hook.
This might sound like hardball, but this is the big leagues. The Eagles hold Mukuba's rights until the draft next year, so they can wait all they want before they cave and guarantee anything, if they cave at all.
It can all be avoided, though, if Mukuba accepts what is offered and gets into camp from Day 1, knowing that, if he does his job the way the Eagles expect after taking him so high, he will be well-compensated on his second contract.
