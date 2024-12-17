Eagles Rookie Now Odds-On-Favorite To Win Rookie Of Year
Just as Eagles running back Saquon Barkley recently overtook Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to lead fan voting for the Pro Bowl, Eagles rookie Quinyon Mitchell has moved to the front of the line in odds to win defensive rookie of the year.
For weeks, the favorite to win the award was Rams defensive end Jared Verse. It’s a slight edge, based on odds released by BetOnline.ag, but Mitchell’s now a plus-110 (11/10) to Verse’s plus-140 (7/5).
Rounding out the top five are Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still, who went to Timber Creek Regional High School in Sicklerville, N.J., just a half hour from Philadelphia, Penn State product Chop Robinson, and Mitchell’s teammate, Cooper DeJean.
Mitchell, Verse, and Robinson were first-round picks by their respective teams, with Robinson being taken 21st overall. Mitchell was the 22nd overall pick. DeJean came in the second round; Still in the fifth.
Verse has been stuck at 4.5 sacks since Nov. 11 and has two forced fumbles on his rookie of the year resume.
One has to dig a little deeper to find stats that can match up to possibly becoming the rookie of the year because Mitchell has yet to record his first career interception. That is one of more noticeable stats for a cornerback, and Still has four of them, including one he returned for an 85-yard touchdown. Like Mitchell, DeJean does not have any interceptions, either.
Mitchell, though, has only allowed 26 yards passing in a game since the bye week. He has surrendered just 152 all season.
The Eagles rookie corner is second in the league with 14 forced incompletions and has permitted the fifth-fewest yards per coverage snaps (0.70) among NFL cornerbacks, per Pro Football Focus. He still has not allowed a touchdown.
Mitchell and DeJean have also helped solidify a defense that is ranked first in total yards allowed and in pass defense. The pass defense has come a long way since last year when it finished the season next-to-last in yards allowed and surrendered 35 touchdown passes. This year, they have allowed just 173.4 yards per game in the air, and Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson could muster just 128 in Philly’s 27-13 win last week.
It has gotten to the point where opposing teams have stopped throwing his way that much.
The Eagles have never had a defensive rookie of the year, just like they had never won 10 games in a row in their history, so maybe that’s the next thing that will change.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter came close last year, but was the runner-up behind Texans pass rusher Will Anderson.
Whether Mitchell wins it or not, doesn’t matter as much as it the appearance that the Eagles have found a lockdown cornerback for years to come.
