Eagles' Rookie Was Tabbed For Unexpected Role
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles rookie edge rusher Jalyx Hunt played a career-high 25 snaps in Dallas on Sunday and it had little to do with the blowout nature of a 34-6 game.
When things were still being contested in the first half, the Eagles’ snap numbers on the edge were: Josh Sweat (23), Brandon Graham (17), Hunt (16), Nolan Smith (13), and Bryce Huff (6).
Considering Hunt, a rookie third-round pick, has played just 17 defensive snaps in the seven prior games the Houston Christian product had been active, the sea change was noticed.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio noted that Hunt has “done better in practice” before adding the context of Huff, the Eagles’ disappointing $51 million free-agent signing, dealing with a wrist injury.
“It’s kind of a result, too, of Bryce — he’s got a big cast on his hand. Leaves his thumb totally immobilized,” Fangio said. “His palm is really immobilized. So he’s just got four fingers dangling there with no thumb or palm to help him. On the less obvious [passing] downs, just makes sense to put a guy in there that’s 100%.”
Hunt also confirmed that role after a walkthrough practice on Tuesday afternoon.
“I was able to go in on some first and second downs, hold the edge, protect the run and let my boys come rush off the edge while I still build up my [pass-rushing[ bag a little bit," Hunt said.
In the end, two things might have been accomplished for Fangio.
The veteran DC now knows he’s got another card to play on the defensive front and Huff was perhaps pushed to his best pass-rushing performance of the season, albeit in limited snaps.
