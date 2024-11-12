Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Was Close To Bringing His Offense To Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The first option Nick Sirianni considered this winter when mulling over potential offensive coordinator candidates was Kliff Kingsbury, the ex-Arizona head coach who is now the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.
Ultimately the Eagles went in a different direction and landed on Kellen Moore.
With the 7-2 Eagles set to host the 7-3 Commanders with first place in the NFC East on the line, Sirianni’s decision was revisited on Monday.
“Yeah, a lot of respect for him,” Sirianni said of Kingsbury. “He's been a really good coach at different levels for a long time, and then I respect him being the former player, quarterback.
“I’ve got a lot of respect always for former quarterbacks that become coaches. You know, with how they have seen the game and how they can relate to the game.”
Sirianni explained that he “thought [Kingsbury] was outstanding in the interview.”
“Obviously, chose Kellen in our particular case, but both guys were great possibilities,” Sirianni said. “So, a lot of respect for Kliff and the job that he's done to date in Washington and his career as a whole.”
The intell we received at the time was that the Eagles did have significant interest in Kingsbury for the job and targeted him with what was a short list but things veered off course with the supporting coaching staff.
In hindsight most of Sirianni’s top offensive lieutenants were kept, most notably his right-hand man Kevin Patullo (the Eagles’ associate head coach/passing game coordinator), offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland, assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton, wide receivers coach Aaron Moorehead and tight ends coach Jason Michael.
Moore was allowed his long-time consigliere, quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, and offensive assistant Kyle Valero, an offensive assistant who worked with Moore and Nussmeier as the Cowboys' quality control/analytics coach while also working closely with the team's wide receivers.
Kingsbury was pushing for more change, according to an NFL source.
Kingbury landed on his feet with the Commanders, alongside ex-Eagles OC Brian Johnson, who is the assistant head coach, and with dynamic rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, a perfect for Kingsbury’s spread beliefs which date back to his college days and the “Air Raid offense,” along with his stint in Arizona when Kyler Murray turned into a dynamic playmaker.
“He’s had these types of guys before with Murray and I think this offense fits this quarterback,” Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said. “I think that’s one of the reasons [Daniels has] had such early success.”
