Eagles Rookie Wins Round One Vs Giants Rookie Receiver
It was only round one of a battle that should be a heavyweight match for years to come. Score this one in favor of Eagles Quinyon Mitchell, who never let Malik Nabers throw any dangerous haymakers.
The rookie Eagles cornerback wasn’t matched up the entire game on the Giants rookie receiver, but the two had their moments going head-to-head in Philly’s 28-3 hammering of New York.
Nabers, taken sixth overall out of LSU last April, was targeted eight times. He had a paltry four catches for 41 yards. Those were the skinniest numbers he had posted in his previous four games.
Already this season, he had shredded the Dallas Cowboys for 12 catches and 115 yards, battered the Washington Commanders for 10 receptions and 127 yards with a touchdown, and snared a pair of touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns.
Against Mitchell and company that included Darius Slay and even safety Sydney Brown who had a pass defended against New York’s rookie late in the blowout win, Nabers was inconsequential.
“He’s a great player, great receiver, so it’s a matchup to come over the years,” said Mitchell, taken 16 picks after Nabers was selected.
Yep, these two will see each other a lot throughout their careers. Mitchell, who arrived from Toledo, credited his technique and the team’s game plan for winning round one over Nabers.
“I feel like coming in this week we had a great game plan for him and the Giants,” he said. “As a defense overall, we just executed.”
Eagles veteran Brandon Graham credited the Eagles secondary, Mitchell included, for taking away Jones’ first option allowing the pass rush to get home for eight sacks. There were times Mitchell lined up right in Nabers’ face and jammed him hard off the line of scrimmage, not letting him get started where he can be elusive and speedy in space.
“It’s just competing,” said Mitchell. “That’s my nature. I’m a confident player and feel I can win every rep, every matchup. I’m just confident in myself.”
Mitchell doesn’t have eye-popping stats to make a case for the NFL’s rookie of the year – unless you count his game snaps. He had played 99 percent of them heading into Sunday’s game. He should at the very least be in the conversation for an award no other Eagles player has ever won – stats or not.
“Quinyon’s been good throughout the time that he’s been here,” said head coach Nick Sirianni on Monday afternoon. “He’s not fazed by anything. He just goes out and competes and plays his game. He’s had a lot of production on the football.”
Mitchell should probably have at least three interceptions by now, after letting one slip through his fingers on a deep pass from New York quarterback Daniel Jones. The rookie dropped one in the opener against the Packers and collided with teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson that would have been an easy one against the Browns.
“I think I just keep getting jinxed, man,” he said. “I’m getting jinxed every week. Hopefully next week (against the Bengals in Cincinnati) I’ll close the deal.”
Mitchell said A.J. Brown talked to him about working in helping him secure that elusive first career pick.
“I have to keep working on my ball skills in practice,” he said. “A.J. told me he’s gonna get with me, stuff like that. I have to just keep getting better.”
He will and so will Nabers, and it’s a matchup that should be fun to watch twice a year for the foreseeable future.
