Inside Eagles Snap Counts: A Linbacker Turned Part-Time Fullback In Week 7
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Eagles moved to 4-2 with a punishing ground attack that churned out 270 yards, with Saquon Barkley getting 176 of those, and a defense that tortured Giants quarterbacks with eight sacks in a 28-3 win.
The Eagles will back on the road for the fifth time in seven games this season next week at the Cincinnati Bengals.
Before going there, let’s analyze some of the snap count from Sunday’s victory over an NFC East rival understanding that the snap counts are a bit deceptive since the starters were removed after three quarters.
OFFENSE
Ben VanSumeren. OK, he’s a linebacker and a special team standout, but the Eagles are using him as a fullback on occasion. And there were five such occasions on Sunday. On his five snaps, he did a nice job lead blocking for both Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell on long runs. He played fullback in high school, and he’s doing a nice job of it in the pros.
Tyler Steen. The backup offensive lineman to Mekhi Becton entered after Becton left with a concussion after just 15 snaps. Steen played 51 (77 percent) and the Eagles offense didn’t miss a beat. Steen may be counted on for more snaps in Cincy if Becton can’t get through the league’s concussion protocol this week.
Tight ends. Without Dallas Goedert, the Eagles chose not to elevate a tight end like recently-signed C.J. Uzomah from the practice squad or E.J. Jenkins, who only has one elevation left. That meant a heavy workload for Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll, who had 47 and 44 snaps, respectively. Their blocking in the run shouldn’t be overlooked, and Calcaterra caught one of Jalen Hurts' 10 completions for five yards.
DEFENSE
Bryce Huff. He played his best game as an Eagle a week after playing his best game as an Eagle. Yes, it’s a trend. Huff is starting to get it, and if it continues, the bust talk can be put on the back burner. He had 27 snaps and in those snaps, he had one sack with five QB pressures on 18 pass-rush attempts.
Jordan Davis. The defensive tackle’s snaps decreased for a second straight week, going from 21 last week against the Browns to just 12 this week. What gives?
Cooper DeJean. The rookie had another strong game a week after making his first NFL start. He had 42 snaps (72 percent) and made four tackles and now has a total of 10 in his two starts.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kelee Ringo. The defensive back had 25 snaps (78 percent) on special teams and made two tackles as the put gunner.
Sydney Brown. The Eagles didn’t rush the safety back into action, though, in his first action since last January, he played 26 special team snaps (82 percent) and had one tackle. Brown also had nine reps on defense late in the game and made a pass breakup to rookie receiver Malik Nabers.
