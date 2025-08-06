Eagles' Rookie WR Keeps Making Plays
PHILADELPHIA - Tarleton State isn't exactly Tuscaloosa in the college football world, if you flash NFL scouts will find you.
Eagles' undrafted rookie receiver Darius Cooper did exactly that at the Stephenville, Texas, hideaway, finishing his five-year career with 76 receptions for 1,450 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Texans while being named a first-team All-American.
Cooper's receiving yards were No. 2 in all of Division I football last season, and his 19.1 yards per reception were No. 1 among players with 50 or more receptions.
The knocks on Cooper, 23, start with the level of competition and the perception that he lacked NFL-level explosion and the route-running efficiency to generate consistent separation.
The Eagles were happy to take a swing on the stocky 5-foot-11, 210-pound wideout as an undrafted free agent, and Cooper is running with his opportunity.
"The kid keeps making plays," an Eagles' executive told Eagles' On SI after Cooper bested fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams on a slot fade from Tanner McKee for a touchdown at Tuesday's practice.
Before the session, Cooper even generated an unprompted shout-out from head coach Nick Sirianni.
"Darius Cooper has got a lot of talent," Sirianni said.
Two days earlier, Cooper had arguably the catch of the day, laying out to snare the football in an end-of-game situational period.
Next up is Thursday's preseason opener against Cincinnati, where Cooper should get plenty of opportunities to show off his playmaking skills.
Cooper's not yet a threat to make Philadelphia's initial 53, but it would be an upset at this stage if he's not earmarked for the practice squad. An impressive preseason, meanwhile, could have others with lesser depth charts willing to take a shot on the St. Louis native.
