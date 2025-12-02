Nick Sirianni Sends Message Eagles Fans Can Get Behind

The Philadelphia Eagles have had back-to-back tough games. Philadelphia blew a 21-point lead against the Dallas Cowboys and followed up with a brutal 24-15 "Black Friday" loss against the now-No. 1 seed Chicago Bears.

Last season, the Eagles entered their Week 5 bye week with a 2-2 record and regrouped and then went 12-1 throughout the rest of the regular season and steamrolled to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have been surprisingly flat since their Week 9 bye week this season. The Eagles are 2-2 since the bye and have averaged 15 1/2 points per game.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it clear after the Bears loss that the team was going to take this little, mini bye week before their Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers to evaluate how the team is operating. His message in response on Monday is one that Eagles fans should resonate with.

The Eagles said all of the right things

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"You can't just keep doing the same thing over and over and over again and expect different results. So, we're hypercritical of ourselves and we're looking for ways to help the guys be able to execute better. It always goes hand in hand right there. What necessarily worked for us in the past doesn't always mean it's going to necessarily work for you in the future. That's what the weekend was about. Looking at ourselves first because we're going to ask our players to look at themselves, and everyone looking internally.

"Of course none of us are doing a good enough job right now. We all have to look internally and get better. When I say that, hopefully you guys always understand that I'm looking at myself first, I’m looking at the coaches to do the same thing, and obviously the players to do the same thing. I'd say I’m hard on the coaches to make sure they're thinking about that as well. I think that when you get into these adversities that you're in, you can band together as a football team, or you can get into a blame world. If we're all looking internally, that's what it's all about. We’ve all got to do better, and that's everybody.”

Sirianni didn't mince words. That's why Eagles fans should align with his message. Rather than using some sort of talking point, Sirianni took the blame and made it clear that changes need to be made right now. Philadelphia is 8-4 on the season and even with the issues still have a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It's time to make changes to save the season and Sirianni said all of the right things on Monday.

