Play-Caller Stays But Eagles' Nick Sirianni Hints At Changes

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni is far more guarded these days but you can often discern more from the Eagles coach’s deflections than the parsing of his words.

Days after a disappointing Black Friday loss to the Chicago Bears, Eagles On SI circled back to Sirianni’s claim that he would be evaluating everything with some extra time before Philadelphia’s Week 14 game at the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8.

Predictably, Sirianni stayed cagey but did reveal there will be changes that he does not want to share for competitive advantage reasons.

“I always want to answer your guys' question as much as I can,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, we're evaluating everything. You don't have as much time as you have in a normal bye week, but it's a mini-bye and so everything was being evaluated.

“We will think about some different things that we want to do all over the place: scheme, everything. I don't think it benefits us for me to share in particular what that is.”

No Play-Calling Change

A.J. Brown and Kevin Patullo before Eagles practice on Nov. 14, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

What the change won’t be is moving away from play-caller Kevin Patullo, who has become the face of the Eagles’ offensive struggles with the fan base.

“It isn't just one person, it's the ultimate team game,” Sirianni said in a familiar refrain. “Like I said, we're working through everything. I have a lot of faith in all the players. I have a lot of faith in all the coaches. We’ve just got to execute it better and scheme it better, and that all can be true, we’ve got to call it better. It's every area that we need to improve on.

“That's why we always say we look internally through all these things. Like I said to you guys, if all that's not gelling, to me, that's on me first. It's my job to do whatever I need to do to help get it fixed and that's what we're working on right now.”

The hints of working on changes are there and whether those efforts are successful or not will likely determine whether owner Jeffrey Lurie demands changes in the offseason.

“You can't just keep doing the same thing over and over and over again and expect different results,” Sirianni admitted. “So, we're hypercritical of ourselves and we're looking for ways to help the guys be able to execute better. It always goes hand in hand right there. What necessarily worked for us in the past doesn't always mean it's going to necessarily work for you in the future.

“That's what the weekend was about. Looking at ourselves first because we're going to ask our players to look at themselves, and everyone looking internally.”

