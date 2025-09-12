Eagles Rule Out 3 Offensive Players Vs. Chiefs, Get Decent News At QB
PHILADELPHIA – Grant Calcaterra isn’t a stranger to this situation: Dallas Goedert gets hurt, Calcaterra steps in. That’s what the backup tight end will do again when the Eagles visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday after Goedert was ruled out of the game with a knee sprain.
The Friday injury report also ruled out running back Will Shipley (oblique) and rookie offensive lineman Cameron Williams (shoulder). There was a glimmer of good news, with backup quarterback Tanner McKee (right thumb) getting a questionable designation and left guard Landon Dickerson (back) and outside rusher Jalyx Hunt (hip) listed as full participants on Friday.
Calcaterra, who, like Goedert has a contract that will expire at the end of the season, started 13 games last year, mostly because Goedert had a pair of significant injuries and has had a hard time staying healthy the past few years.
“I feel like over the last few years, I’ve had the opportunity to play more snaps when Dallas has been out,” said Calcaterra. “So, I definitely lean on that experience. I just feel like, every year, when I’m out there, I just feel more and more comfortable. I feel like I take a huge leap every year, in just my comfort level on the field in terms of recognizing defenses, thinking quick, and reacting and doing the right thing.”
Tank Could Be Ready To Roll In Place Of Will Shipley
With Calcaterra stepping into the starting lineup, the trickledown effect means Kylen Granson will likely be the No. 2 tight end, with the possibility that one of the two tight ends on the practice squad could be elevated, either E.J. Jenkins or Cam Latu. Granson joined the team this offseason and made 13 starts in the last two seasons combined with the Colts.
“Obviously, Dallas has been in the league a while,” said Granson. “I’ve picked up quite a few different things from my different mentors. I had Jack (Doyle), I had Mo (Ali-Cox) back in Indy. I come here and it’s more of the same, picking up what I can.
“Even with Grant, similar body types, but he does things in a certain way that I never thought of, so I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll add that to my toolbox.’ That’s all this game is, picking up little tips and tricks, things like that, and hopefully filling out your arsenal.”
The Eagles are 13-2 without Goedert in the lineup since 2022, so Calcaterra has taken advantage of his opportunities when they are presented, which is something he said he hopes the Eagles or another team notices when it comes time to looking for a new contract at the end of the season.
“In college, I was pretty much a glorified wide receiver,” he said. “I honestly feel like my first year playing tight end was my rookie year. I feel more comfortable than I’ve ever felt with my in-line blocking. I don’t think there are a ton of tight ends who are just mauling guys. So I feel like I do a great job with my run blocking. I also do a great job being hard on myself and trying to be better as well.”
Shipley’s absence shouldn’t be felt too much, either. As good of a training camp that he had, and a strong first game, the Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby, who can serve as the second or third running with A.J. Dillon behind Saquon Barkley or as one of the kickoff returners.
“If Coach tells me it’s time to go, I’m gonna go,” said Bigsby earlier in the week. “I’m working on studying, doing what I gotta do.”
