Eagles Hoping To Recreate Pressure Cooker For Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
PHILADELPHIA – Patrick Mahomes was sliced and diced in the Eagles’ sack ringer in last year’s Super Bowl. Six times he went down. He was hit 11 times. Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense were so rattled by the Eagles' pressure, they didn’t cross midfield until deep into the third quarter.
And the Eagles did it without blitzing. They did it with their front four, and sometimes, front five. Can they do it again against a Kansas City Chiefs offensive line that is supposed to be better but struggled in their season-opening loss to the Chargers, 27-21?
“That’s what we’re going for, but I’m sure they spent all offseason working on fixing their problems and finding what went wrong for them, so we can’t go in expecting that,” said Jordan Davis, who had one of the Eagles’ six sacks in the Super Bowl. “We’re just going to go in and bulldoze.”
The Eagles didn’t exactly bulldoze against the Cowboys. Dak Prescott had way too much time on several of his throws and wasn’t sacked once, though Davis had one that he let slip away.
Eagles Aim To Dial Up Pressure On Patrick Mahomes
“You can’t think about the ones you didn’t get because you didn’t get it, but you have to think about the ones that could come,” said Davis. “So, it’s about looking into the future, looking forward. If you live in the past, if you dwell in the past, you won’t see anything going forward.”
So, forget that the Eagles lost Josh Sweat and Milton Williams in free agency, two players who combined for 4.5 of the Eagles six Super Bowl sacks.
Look ahead and see that the defensive line will be buoyed by the return of Jalen Carter, who was ejected before he could take a single snap against Dallas.
Look ahead to an offensive line Kansas City tried to improve this offseason, only to watch the unit struggle in a season-opening 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Brazil. KC starts a rookie at left tackle in Josh Simmons, and their right tackle, Jawaan Taylor, committed four penalties in the opener, two for holding and two for false starts. As a line, KC committed a total of six fouls for 40 yards, including a pair from left guard Kingsley Suamataia.
“We want to play our hardest, we’re going to be physical, we’re going to play to our core values, but at the end of the day, they spent all offseason getting ready,” said Davis. “They got players getting paid just like we do. So, it’s gonna be good on good. They’re gonna bring their guys, we’re gonna bring our guys, and it’s going to be a physical battle.”
More NFL: Fullback Formations Still In Eagles' Plans Despite Injury