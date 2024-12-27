Eagles Rule Out Jalen Hurts, But The Bigger Surprise Is On Defense
PHILADELPHIA – It was trending this way all week, that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts would not play in Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, and it was made official on Friday when the team released its injury report – Hurts is out with a concussion.
As far as surprises go, this wasn’t exactly Christmas morning.
The surprise wasn’t that Kenny Pickett will get his first start as an Eagle, but that linebacker Nakobe Dean is listed as doubtful for Sunday. Perhaps Dean’s health was overlooked a bit in the swirl of attention around Hurts, but the linebacker who was having a Pro Bowl-worthy season is looking like a no-go with an abdomen injury.
Also ruled out for the Eagles were receiver/punt returner Britain Covey (neck) and rookie running back Will Shipley (concussion). Defensive end Bryce Huff is listed as questionable after having his 21-day window to return from injured reserve to active duty opened nearly two weeks ago. Huff was seen in the locker room on Friday with a big cast over his left wrist.
Oren Burks is likely next-man-up at linebacker in place of Dean, and as far as drop-offs go, this is Thelma and Louise driving off a cliff at the end of the 1991 movie. It’s a long way down.
Burks is a veteran, to be sure. He has played in 106 games but has logged just 43 defensive snaps with the Eagles since signing as a free agent from the 49ers on March 17.
Dean has been a force this season. Paired with Zack Baun, the duo has become one of the most productive linebacker corps in the NFL. Dean is second on the team with 128 tackles behind Baun’s total of 144. Dean has three sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
The Eagles have been able to get by with their depth when other positions were hit with injury, with Grant Calcaterra stepping in for Dallas Goedert, Isaiah Rodgers filling in for Darius Slay, and Fred Johnson emerging when Jordan Mailata missed time.
Now, it will likely be up to Burks if Dean cannot rehab in time to play on Sunday in a game that, if the Eagles win, would give them the NFC East title and likely wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
With Shipley out, the Eagles are down to two active running backs on the roster – Saquon Barkley and Kenny Gainwell – so it’s likely that one of the two running backs on the practice squad – Ty Davis-Price or Lew Nichols – will be elevated for the game.
More NFL: Eagles Confident In Rebound After First Loss In Nearly Three Months