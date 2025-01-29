Eagles Rumors: 5 Teams Linked To Philly $10 Million Star
Multiple key pieces of the Philadelphia Eagles' defense are heading to free agency this offseason.
The Eagles don't need to be thinking of that yet as they have the Super Bowl ahead of them. There will be a lot of difficult decisions that need to made this offseason, but it will be sweeter if the team has a Super Bowl ring.
Philadelphia will face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9. After that, free agency will come up quickly and one player who could head to the open market is Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat. He had eight sacks in 2024 in 16 games. Sweat will be one of the top overall free agents this offseason.
ESPN's Matt Bowen ranked him as the ninth-best player heading to the open market and Jeremy Fowler floated the Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans as fits.
"A productive rusher in Vic Fangio's front in Philadelphia, Sweat had eight sacks and 33 pressures this season," Bowen said. "He's a long, angular mover who can win with speed-to-power, and he has built-in counters to disengage from offensive tackles. Given his age, positional value and the ability to hit the quarterback, Sweat makes our top 10.
"Fowler's latest: Sweat will enter free agency with the flexibility to play in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense. He has ties to Arizona, where his former defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is running the show. Washington, New England, Tampa Bay, and Tennessee could be on the radar, too."
Any team with a need on the edge would make sense for Sweat. His $10 million deal will expire this offseason. Hopefully, the Eagles find a way to keep him around instead, though.
