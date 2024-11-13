Eagles Running Back Could Have Busy Night Vs. Defense He Usually Ravages
For all the chatter about Saquon Barkley’s workload, the Eagles running back could be fresher than most with a short time between Sunday’s game in Dallas and Thursday’s NFC East collision with the Commanders.
Barkley played just 35 snaps in Philly’s beatdown of the Cowboys, 34-6, because garbage time arrived after just three quarters. Barkley also had just 35 snaps in the 28-3 drubbing of the Giants on Oct. 20.
“It’s always a good sign (when a game the outcome of a game is secured after three quarters),” said Barkley. “That means we’re doing pretty good as a team in that game.”
Barkley ranks second in the NFL in scrimmage yards (1,149) and rushing yards (991) and can reach 1,000 rushing yards for the fourth time in his career and is on pace for 1,872 yards, which would shatter the career-high of 1,312 he set in 2022.
In nine career games against Washington, he has 1,164 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns, both his career-high totals against an opponent.
The Eagles are 5-0 when Barkley runs for more than 100 yards averaging 28.4 points in those wins. He has three games where he surpassed 140 yards, three NFC Player of the Week awards, and has already surpassed his rushing total from his final year with the New York Giants when he had 962 last year, collecting this year’s total with 76 fewer snaps than it took him to get that 962 in New York.
"He's an incredible player," coach Dan Quinn told reporters that cover the Commanders.
Even better news for the Eagles: Washington's defense is ranked a measly 28th against the run, and nine of their 10 opponents rushed for more than 100 yards, and four rushed for more than 150. That could make Thursday night busy for Barkley and backup Kenny Gainwell.
It was a busy game for the Ravens’ Derrick Henry when the Ravens beat the Commanders, 30-23, on Oct. 13 when Henry ran for 132 yards and two scores on 24 carries.
Quinn mentioned how impressive Barkley's jump cuts are – not to mention his ability to reverse hurdle would-be tacklers like he did against the Jaguars in a 28-23 win - which has helped him force 30 missed tackles.
“You might be in the right gap where you think you're supposed to be, and he's got such quickness to accelerate out of that cut,” said Quinn. “You don't want a lot of one-man tackles on a ball player of his ability where he can change and spin.”
