Eagles Running Back Ready To Be Backup For "Superhero"
PHILADELPHIA – Will Shipley ran for more than 100 yards 10 times in 36 career games at Clemson. As a rookie fourth-round pick with the Eagles, he didn’t even break 100 yards in 16 games.
Not that it’s his fault. When you play behind not only the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley and four-year veteran Kenny Gainwell, there aren't many opportunities to run the ball.
“I think I took steps in the right direction and just taking advantage of the opportunities that were in front of me and just having the ability to go out there and continue to gain the trust of my teammates, and the staff, and everybody else,” said Shipley a few days after the Eagles drummed the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
That could change as Shipley prepares for his second year in the league. Barkley isn’t going anywhere, but Gainwell might be as a free agent. And Shipley fully understands who the lead dog is.
“He’s a superhero,” he said of Barkley. “Ultimately, if I had to say it one sentence that’s how I would sum it up. I think he’s been through a lot of these experiences, so sometimes I look at him and say how are you so calm, cool and collected?
“Whether it’s outside of the field with all the media or on the field in the biggest moments when he always seems to step up. I think he’s just created a callous to the big moment and expects to be in those moments. The preparation he puts in to be prepare himself for those moments, seriously, he’s a lot of people’s superhero.”
If Gainwell leaves, Shipley will likely become the primary backup. It’s a role he would relish, but isn’t in any hurry to see Gainwell depart.
“KG is one of my favorite guys,” he said. “I hope nothing but the best and I hope they’re able to find a way to bring him back to Philly, but whatever opportunity presents itself to me I know I’ll be ready for and ready to excel in it.”
Shipley had 30 carries for 82 yards in 16 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he got four carries late in the Eagles’ blowout of the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, and made the most of them. He had four carries for 77 yards, including a 57-yard burst, and his first career touchdown, a 2-yard run, in the 55-23 win. He added four kickoff returns in the four postseason games for an average of 28.3 yards per return.
“It’s what I trained for and what I’ve aspired to be is an NFL player who can continue to contribute,” he said. “When you have a guy like Saquon ahead of you, that’s who you’re chasing, and you can never really feel content when you got a guy like that because he is so darn good.”
Shipley said he will head to Florida in early March to begin training with a few of his teammates expected to join him. He will return for his second training camp in July as a married man with a June 21 wedding date scheduled.
More NFL: Could Lightning Strike Twice For Eagles Howie Roseman In Draft?