Eagles Running Out Of Time With Trade Deadline Approaching Quickly
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the hottest teams in football.
Philadelphia has won its last three games and currently is 5-2 on the season. The Eagles are right behind the Washington Commanders in the NFC East. Washington has been one of the biggest surprises of the football season and is 6-2. Philadelphia is right behind the Commanders but is looking like one of the best teams in football.
The Eagles don't have many holes on the roster, and both the offense and the defense are clicking at the same time. Philadelphia's offense has been fantastic since the bye week, and teams have had trouble scoring against the defense. Things are trending in the right direction for the Eagles.
With the trade deadline just over a week away, speculation has been building about who the Eagles could land in a deal. It's clear that the Eagles could use some help on the edge, but options already are starting to run out. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired Josh Uche on Monday. Superstars Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby have been in trade rumors but it doesn't seem like either are going to be moved.
There still are options out there for the Eagles -- like Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith -- but Philadelphia needs to act fast. The trade deadline will pass on Nov. 5 and so there isn't much time left.
This Eagles team is worth investing in. Philadelphia should be looking for an upgrade at the edge as fast as possible.
More NFL: Eagles Advised To Sign Ex-Bears $37 Million Pro Bowler