Eagles Safety's Consistency And Playmaking Skills Earn Week 1 Game Ball
PHILADELPHIA - The “Milk Check” On Friday night in São Paulo came up all aces with Eagles’ safety Reed Blankenship putting on a spectacular performance in an environment that had many other defenders slippin’ and slidin’ all over the pitch at Corinthians Arena.
To many fans, Saquon Barkley and his three-touchdown debut was the headliner in the 34-29 win over Green Bay. Philadelphia Eagles on SI beat reporters John McMullen and Ed Kracz went with the 15-tackle, two-sack performance by another first-time Eagle: linebacker Zack Baun.
For play-to-play consistency, however, the Eagles' best player in South America on Friday night was safety Reed Blankenship, according to Pro Football Focus, with a blue-chip 89.7 grade. No. 2 was right tackle Lane Johnson with an 84.8.
Playing in all 67 defensive reps, Blankenship was credited with five tackles, three assists, and one stop with the majority of that time (50 reps) in either two-high or single-high looks. The third-year safety allowed a passer rating of just 30.6 when Jordan Love looked his way.
The splash came in the third quarter with the Eagles trailing 26-24. Blankenship pulled in a beautiful interception on an ill-fated Love pass up the seam, corralling the football and keeping off the turf to set up Philadelphia on a short 24-yard field.
Four plays later, Barkley punched it in from two yards out and the Eagles were in front for good.
“I wouldn’t say there was any pressure, but absolutely, the turnover battle was definitely uneven and we needed some sort of momentum play,” Blankenship told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the game. “We were fortunate enough to make it. I just didn’t make it. Everybody else played a part in it too. We play as a team and we win as a team.”
Blankenship sharing the credit was deserved as Baun carried tight end Luke Musgrave down the field to limit the angle for Love to deliver the football and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s coverage call had the Packers’ still-young QB on his heels.
However, the playmaking skills of Blankenship should not go unnoticed. That, along with his his play-to-play consistency, earned the Middle Tennessee Product PFF’s Week 1 Game Ball.
WEEK 1 GAME BALLS:
PFF - Safety, Reed Blankenship
John McMullen - Linebacker, Zack Baun
Ed Kracz - Linebacker, Zack Baun
