Eagles' Saquon Barkley Can Earn Huge Payday In Super Bowl
It has been a magical season for Philadelphia Eagles superstar Saquon Barkley.
Barkley has had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in National Football League history. He led the league with 2,005 rushing yards throughout the regular season. Barkley became the ninth running back in NFL history to top 2,000 rushing yards in a season and has been dominant throughout the playoffs as well.
The 27-year-old has picked up some serious hardware and was named the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Barkley also earned a Pro Bowl nod and was named to the first-team All-Pro. Everything has gone his way this season and now the Eagles have a chance at a championship.
If the Eagles win on Sunday and Barkley shines again, there will be a real argument that he had the best season by a running back in NFL history. He also has a chance to earn another huge paycheck. One of the incentives in Barkley's contract is that he will earn an extra $250,000 if the Eagles win the Super Bowl and he tallied over 1,000 rushing yards in the regular season.
He clearly reached the 1,000 rushing yard threshold, and now just needs the Eagles to come out on top. He's already picked up a few incentives along the way this season. It seems like with each passing week, another positive thing happens for the Eagles superstar. Hopefully, they have one more win in them.
