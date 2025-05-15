Eagles Schedule Released: Quick Thoughts on All 17 Games
The Eagles’ schedule is official after the NFL went public with the schedule for all 32 teams in a primetime event on Wednesday night, and the first thing that jumps out is the Eagles do not play a single back-to-back home game.
Here are quick thoughts on each of the 17 games:
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 p.m. (Thursday, Sept. 4)
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will see what a modern-day championship banner looks like when the Eagles raise their Super Bowl LIX banner. It will pair nicely with their Super Bowl LII championship banner. Dallas’ banners are outdated and probably moldy. The last time they raised one was 1996, and they haven’t even been to an NFC title game since then. A win or loss by either team probably won't mean much in the grand scheme of this Eagles with a whole season left to play, but it sure will be fun.
WEEK 2: at Kansas city Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. (Sunday, Sept. 14)
Did the Chiefs fix their leaky offensive line that the Eagles shredded in a their Super Bowl LIX rout? Conversely, did the Eagles do enough to replace free-agent defectors Josh Sweat and Milton Williams, who combined for 4.5 of those sacks that day?
WEEK 3: Los Angeles Rams at Eagles, 1 p.m. (Sunday, Sept. 21)
The Rams had an offseason trying to figure out how to stop Saquon Barkley who was unstoppable in two games against them with 534 total yards (460 on the ground) and four touchdowns. We’ll see if they can solve Barkley this time around.
WEEK 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (Sunday, Sept. 28)
The Bucs have been Hurts’ nemesis, beating him four times in five tries including the playoffs.
WEEK 5: Denver Broncos at Eagles, 1 p.m. - subject to flex (Sunday, Oct. 5)
The Broncos were 4-5 on the road last year, but still made the playoffs, with rookie quarterback Bo Nix looking like the real deal. The last time the Broncos came to Philly was just wo years ago and the Eagles pummeled them, 51-23.
WEEK 6: at New York Giants, 8:15 p.m. (Thursday, Oct. 9)
Giants draft pick and talented edge rusher Abdul Carter will get a chance to play against the team he rooted for growing up in the Philadelphia area for the first time.
WEEK 7: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. – subject to flex (Sunday, Oct. 19)
The Eagles return to the scene of their first Super Bowl title won in 2018 with a 41-33 win over the Patriots.
WEEK 8: New York Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. – subject to flex (Sunday, Oct.26)
Will rookie Jaxson Dart overtake veteran Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback by this point of the season?
WEEK 9: Bye week
The Eagles had an early bye last year and it turned around their season.
WEEK 10: at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. (Monday, Nov. 10)
The Eagles have won four of the last five matchups vs. the Pack, including three in a row.
WEEK 11: Detroit Lions at Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (Sunday, Nov. 16)
The NFC title game everyone expected last year was short-circuited when the Commanders upset the top-seed in the playoffs. The Lions surely will have had time adjust to having a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator by now after losing both to head coaching jobs in the offseason.
WEEK 12: at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. – subject to flex (Nov.23)
Round 2. One team will be looking for a sweep depending on what happened two months earlier.
Week 13: Chicago Bears at Eagles, 3 p.m. (Black Friday, Nov. 28)
Get your shopping done early. This should be a fascinating game. The Bears lost 10 in a row last year and Caleb Williams was sacked a hideous 68 times. More will be known about new coach Ben Johnson and his star QB pupil and their rebuilt offensive line.
WEEK 14: at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:15 p.m. (Monday, Dec. 8)
The Eagles have a mini-bye after playing on Friday in Week 13 and not playing again until Monday night. Could Jim Harbaugh and company end the Chiefs’ nine-year run as AFC West champs?
WEEK 15: Las Vegas Raiders at Eagles, 1 p.m. – subject to flex (Sunday, Dec. 14)
A running back spotlight game, with Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty and the Eagles’ incomparable Barkley.
WEEK 16: at Washington Commanders, 4:30 or 8 p.m. (Saturday, Dec. 20)
The second set of back-to-back road games starts here, in Landover, Md. It’s a long time to wait for a rematch of last year’s NFC title game when the Eagles put up a championship-record 55 points.
WEEK 17: at Buffalo Bills, 4:25 p.m. – subject to flex (Sunday, Dec. 28)
How much snow will be on the ground in Buffalo three days after Christmas? An even better question? Will this be a Super Bowl preview?
WEEK 18: Washington Commanders at Eagles, TBD
This game could be for the NFC East title, or maybe even the best record in the NFC. And it’s at the Linc.
More NFL: Bigger Contract, Bigger Expectations For Former Eagles Standout