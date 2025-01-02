Eagles' Second-Year QB Inching Closer To First Start
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles had only two quarterbacks practicing Thursday for Sunday's regular-season finale against the New York Giants, third-stringer Tanner McKee, who is expected to get his first NFL start in the game, and his understudy Ian Book.
Usual starter Jalen Hurts was not at practice again and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol while backup Kenny Pickett did not practice due to his injured ribs. Both were also listed as non-participants on Wednesday’s estimated injury report after a walkthrough.
Hurts, who is also dealing with a broken finger on his left hand, suffered the concussion on Dec. 22 at Washington and missed last week's NFC East-clincher against Dallas when Pickett started before leaving when his broken ribs were aggravated.
McKee finished a 41-7 rout over the Cowboys by completing three of his four passing attempts for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns.
The 13-3 Eagles have nothing to play for this weekend and plan to rest most of their jy contributors in advance of hosting either the Green Bay Packers or Commanders in the wild card round Jan. 11-13.
In addition to the two quarterbacks, A.J. Brown (knee/rest), DeVonta Smith (wrist/rest) and Saquon Barkley (rest) were not at Thursday’s practice.
Among those who were full participants were tight end Dallas Goedert a day after the Eagles started his 21-day practice window to return from being placed on injured reserve with a sprained knee, linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen), who missed last week's game, edge rusher Bryce Huff (wrist) and running back Will Shipley (concussion) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being listed as limited on Wednesday.
"This is my chance to play a significant amount of snaps, reps, to go out and show what I've been working for all this whole year," McKee said earlier this week. "Obviously, I've been putting in a ton of work by myself on the practice field and different things like that. So, I can showcase that. I'm super excited for the opportunity."