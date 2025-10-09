Eagles Shake Up Roster, Activate Star LB For Week 6 Vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles jumped out to a quick 4-0 start to the season coming off a Super Bowl victory last year, but each game was closer than they would have liked. It was clear they wouldn't be able to continue winning like that forever, so it shouldn't have come as a shock when they were upset by the Denver Broncos in Week 5.
Heading into Thursday night's Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants, the Eagles have received a few boosts to their roster. First, Saquon Barkley, who popped up on the injury report earlier in the week, is a full go. Barkley is likely going to be the key to the offense again this week after the Eagles didn't use him much in the loss to the Broncos.
But they received an even more shocking boost on their defense.
Eagles activate LB Nakobe Dean, DT Gabe Hall for Week 6
The Eagles announced that they were activating linebacker Nakobe Dean from the physically unable to perform list. They also elevated defensive tackle Gabe Hall to the active roster for Week 6.
Dean is a huge boost to the Eagles defense. He suffered a knee injury last year and hasn't played since. After weeks of speculation, he was able to practice this week and is set to debut against the Giants.
The 24-year-old linebacker is going to be a huge boost to the team. He plays with good instincts and aggression at one of the more important positions on defense. Given how much the Eagles defense has struggled compared to last season, the return of Dean is going to be a huge step in the right direction.
The fact that the Eagles elevated Hall to the active roster is intriguing, too. Following this move, there's growing speculation that defensive tackle Jalen Carter isn't going to be able to go against the Giants. Philadelphia didn't need to add another defensive tackle to its roster unless it was losing one. Carter has battled an injury this week, so this move could be indicative of his status for Thursday's game.
