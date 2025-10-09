Eagles Today

Saquon Barkley Addresses Meeting With Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown Amid Drama

The Eagles have been through a lot of drama over the last few weeks...

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley of the Eagles walk off of the field at the end of the first half. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles are 4-1 on the season, but it doesn't feel like it because of all the drama that's surrounded the team for the last few weeks.

The drama surrounds the offense, specifically the trio of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and AJ Brown.

Brown is reportedly unhappy with his role on offense as the Eagles lean into a run heavy game centered around Hurts and Barkley. This offense has led to multiple wins and dominant ground games, but Brown has been much worse to start this season than years past.

While he's getting targeted a decent amount, he's not being used in the redzone or in big situations.

As a result, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Barkley, Brown, and Hurts reportedly met up for a meeting to discuss the ongoing drama.

Saquon Barkley discusses meeting with Eagles stars

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates alongside wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after his touchdown run during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This meeting was likely supposed to be private, which is what Barkley noted when asked about it in the media.

"I felt like that conversation was meant to stay between us, but the focus was all about the team, and I think it was a good thing," Barkley said, per ESPN. "I would definitely say it wasn't like a players' meeting. When you hear 'players' meeting,' that's like all hell's breaking loose. It wasn't that at all. But also that we're teammates, we're all friends, we're just having a conversation."

At the end of the day, this small meeting likely did a lot of good for the Eagles. This trio is the core of the team, and the Eagles need all three of them to have the success they want. These three helped lead the way for the Super Bowl last season and they're looking to do it again this year.

But the Eagles can't sacrifice the team for one man.

Last week, they didn't run the ball very much at all. As a result, the offense didn't move well and the Denver Broncos were able to upset the Eagles.

Going forward, the Eagles need to play more winning football. The meeting between the three offensive stars might have been enough to quiet the drama for the next few weeks.

ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. Find him on Twitter/X @zpretzel

