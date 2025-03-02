Eagles Showing Interest In NC State OT
If there were a secret sauce to Howie Roseman’s success as the Eagles’ general manager, it would be the contingencies.
When you’re working to acquire players with 31 other potential suitors who could be in the same market, it stands to reason that Plan A isn’t always coming to fruition. Roseman has astutely proven to be the best in the business over a long period of demonstrated performance when it comes to pivoting.
You could see one of the many tentacles reveal itself in Indianapolis at the scouting combine when massive North Carolina State offensive tackle Anthony Belton confirmed an upcoming top-30 visit with the Eagles.
At 6-foot-6 and nearly 340 pounds with arm length that approaches 34 inches, Belton spent most of his college career at left tackle but is a better projection on the right side at the next level, according to many scouts.
On paper, Belton is more of a road-grader from a physical perspective although he’s more advanced as a pass protector from a technique standpoint because of how he was used at NC State.
What stands out to the NFL personnel execs is the power, and you can almost envision how well-regarded Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would work with a player like Belton in what has become a run-heavy Philadelphia offense.
“You see how Stoutland used [former OT Mekhi] Becton this season,” an NFC scout told Philadelphia Eagles On SI. “This kid [Belton] projects outside because of his length but it will be about the power for the Eagles and creating conflict wherever he lines up.
"As a defender taking on that big body you have to choose over or under. Leverage is what Stoutland bases his whole [run] philosophy on and those big bodies give him a big advantage especially with that running back [Saquon Barkley]."
A potential late Day 2 pick is probably Belton’s ceiling as a prospect right now. If he falls into Day 3, that’s where Roseman might pounce.
MORE NFL: Eagles Checked A Lot Of Boxes With QB Coach Hire