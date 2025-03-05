Eagles Sign Blockbuster Deal With Defensive Star
Howie Roseman indicated that Zack Baun would be a priority in what the Eagles general manger described as a maintenance offseason.
Roseman put the franchise’s money behind the sentiment Wednesday, re-signing the All-Pro linebacker to a three-year, $51 million contract days ahead of free agency.
The deal was confirmed by the Eagles.
"There’s no doubt about it, we’ll make a concerted effort to try to keep [Baun] here," Roseman had said.
Signed as a backup edge rusher/special teams player off his rookie deal in New Orleans to duplicate some of the flat defender success Vic Fangio had in Miami with Andrew Van Ginkel, Baun got one-year and $3.5M from the Eagles last season.
The Wisconsin product's rise to stardom was one of the breakout stories around the NFL as Baun developed into a first-team All-Pro with Defensive Player of the Year votes and ultimately a Super Bowl championship as the best player on the league’s best defense.
After he was signed, Fangio took a long look at Baun, 28, and saw the athleticism and instincts of an off-ball LB.
From Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil through Super Bowl LIX and the 40-22 win over Kansas City, Baun made splash play after splash play and got $34M guaranteed to eschew the open market.
Baun finished the regular season with 151 tackles – 11 for loss – 3 ½ sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups, an interception, and an 80.5 passer rating allowed when targeted on coverage.
He added 33 tackles – 2 for loss – in the postseason with a forced fumble, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and 61.2 passer rating allowed when targeted.
“Obviously, a phenomenal season — first-team All-Pro, top-five defensive player of the year,” Roseman said. “Tremendous person, tremendous character. Made a huge difference during the regular season, made a huge difference during the playoffs, made a huge difference in the Super Bowl. And so, those are guys that you obviously want to keep."
Baun returns to headline a linebacker tandem with Nakobe Dean, who is currently rehabbing a torn patellar tendon suffered in the wild card round of the playoffs against Green Bay.
Veteran Oren Burks is set to become a free agent on March 12 and the Eagles will bring back young LBs options Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Ben VanSumeren, who will be coming off knee surgery, as well as futures player Dallas Gant.
