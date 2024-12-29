Eagles Star Makes History in Eagles Rout Of Cowboys To Win NFC East
PHILADELPHIA – After a mulligan in their quest to win the NFC East a week ago in a loss to Washington, the Eagles hit this one straight and true and, after a 41-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Week 17, finished the job. For the second time in the last three years, they are division champs.
The last time they won the East they went to the Super Bowl as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They are still alive for that seed this year but need help from other teams. They appear ticketed for the No. 2 seed.
The Eagles, now 13-3, wrapped up the title despite playing without two key players – quarterback Jalen Hurts (concussion) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (abdomen). Kenny Pickett was efficient, and Dean’s backup Oren Burks forced a key fumble in the first half.
Old standbys Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were pretty good, too.
Barkley roared over 2,000 yards to become the ninth player in NFL history to break that mark. He had 167 yards on 31 runs and now has 2,005 yards this season,101 away from breaking Eric Dickerson’s 40-year-old record for single-season rushing yards. Barkley’s total is eighth all-time.
Gardner-Johnson had two interceptions, including a tone-setting 69-yard return for a touchdown with 11:43 to play in the first quarter to kickstart the romp.
When Pickett’s ribs were hit by Micah Parsons on the Eagles’ first possession of the second half, and he was unable to continue, Tanner McKee entered for his first career snaps since being drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 draft.
The Eagles got a field goal on that drive that knocked out Pickett to open a 27-7 lead. On their next possession, McKee threw his first career touchdown, hitting A.J. Brown from 20 yards on third-and-8 for a 34-7 lead with 2:48 to play in the third quarter.
McKee also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith to close out the scoring. It was the first time this season the Eagles have scored more than 40 points.
Pickett finished 10-for-15 with 143 yards, a 22-yard touchdown to Smith, one tush-push touchdown rush, and a passer rating of 119.6.
Gardner-Johnson returned his second pick 27 yards and led to an Eagles touchdown – a 1-yard tush push from Pickett as time expired on the second quarter. The score gave the Eagles a 24-7 lead at halftime.
Gardner-Johnson’s second pick touchdown at the end of the first half, which he returned 27 yards, helped the Eagles score another TD as time expired in the second quarter to take a 24-7 lead at halftime. They forced four turnovers in the game. Three came in the first half and they turned them into 17 points. The defense has forced nine turnovers in the last two games.
TURNING POINT
C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s two interceptions. See above.
STUDS
C.J. Gardner-Johnson. A week after being ejected against Washington, the safety came with his ‘A’ game. He has four picks in the last four games and his two on Sunday gave him six this season, tying the career-high he had in 2022 during his first stint in Philly.
Backup QBs. Kenny Pickett (10-for-15, 143 yards, 119.6 passer rating, one passing TD, one rushing TD) and Tanner McKee (three-for-four, 54 yards, two touchdowns, 156.6 passer rating) were efficient.
DeVonta Smith. The receiver rebounded nicely from last week’s win-wrecking drop, catching touchdowns from 22 and 25 yards to set a new career-high with eight. He should’ve had three scores but was ruled just short of a 50-yard touchdown with a 49-yard completion. He finished with six catches for 120 yards.
Oren Burks. Filling in for Nakobe Dean, his strip-fumble of tight end Jake Ferguson was instrumentl in helping the Eagles get a field goal to open a 17-7 lead. He also had a team-high eight tackles.
DUDS
-Quinyon Mitchell. The cornerback hasn’t been on this list all year, and maybe this is hard, because he did make his share of good coverage incompletions, but he has set a high standard, and he gave up his second touchdown in as many weeks.
GAME NOTES
-The Eagles thoroughly dominated the Cowboys in two games this year, forcing eight turnovers and outscoring them 75-13. It is the first time they swept them in the regular season since 2011.
-The Eagles had two huge third-down conversions on their way to a 14-7 lead. The first, on third-and-eight, was a great catch by Grant Calcaterra, who used his left hand to pull in a heave from Pickett for 34 yards. The other was on third-and-12 when Kenny Gainwell did a great job picking up a blitz to give Pickett time to find DeVonta Smith from 22 yards out and a 14-7 lead.
-Jake Elliott was used to kick off, a week after Braden Mann struggled to reach the end zone last week in Washington.
-Jordan Davis notched the first fumble recovery of his career with 6:30 to play second quarter. The fumble was forced by reserve linebacker Oren Burks against Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson. The turnover set up an Eagles field goal top open a 17-7 lead.
INJURIES
-Defensive end Bryce Huff, who was activated from injured reserve the day before the game after wrist surgery sent him to injured reserve for five weeks, went out early in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
-Kenny Pickett (ribs) went out with a rib injury late in the Eagles second-half field goal drive that opened the third quarter. He yielded to Tanner McKee.
-Backup tight end C.J. Uzomah left in the fourth quarter with an abdomen injury.
