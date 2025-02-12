Eagles Star Not Satisfied With Super Bowl: 'It’s The Journey That I Love The Most
PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps it's the price of greatness.
Three-time All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown took to social media after the Eagles decisively won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs to explain that the smell of Honduran cigars and the taste of Armand de Brignac Ace of Spade Champagne isn't quite what he expected it to be.
"After a few days, I’ve had time to reflect on being a champion," Brown wrote on Instagram. "I tried to feel how everyone made it seem to be a champion and unfortunately it was short lived.. two days to be exact lol."
Known for his tireless work ethic and devotion to the grind, Brown embraced the glitch that makes him who he has become.
"I’ve never been a champion at the highest level before but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all," Brown explained. "It wasn’t."
By winning his first Lombardi Trophy, Brown learned something important about himself ... It's about the journey for him.
"My thrill for this game comes when i dominate," he continued. "It’s the Hunt that does it for me. It’s when the [defensive back] drops his head and surrender because he can’t F with me. The Intense battles. Early mornings. Late nights. Sacrifices. I love putting smiles on peoples faces, don’t get me wrong but it just wasn’t what I thought it would be.
"It’s the journey that I love the most."
The final sentence from Brown is what should excite Eagles fans the most.
"BACK 2 Work!"
If you embrace the journey and the grind to the level Brown does, accomplishment will eventually come with it.
As always, some are likely to take Brown's comments in another direction by pointing to the Eagles' run-first offense which limited the passing game numbers.
But Brown played at his typically high level, finishing with 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns in just 13 games during the regular season, earning his third second-team All-Pro honor in six professional seasons while fighting through hamstring and knee injuries. He added 12 more receptions for 163 yards and two TDs in the postseason, including a 3-43-1 stat line in the Super Bowl where he was a hair away from three or four other big plays.
Having a superstar unsatiated by a Super Bowl ring is hardly a bad thing.
