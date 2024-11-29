Eagles Star On The Verge Of Return; Key Defender Misses Practice Again
PHILADELPHIA - It’s trending toward DeVonta Smith returning in Baltimore on Sunday. That’s the good news for the 9-2 Eagles as they began their final practice before Sunday’s game at 8-4 Baltimore.
The bad news is that cornerback Darius Slay missed practice for a third consecutive day while in the NFL’s concussion protocol. Fourth-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers will be the next man up for Slay against the Ravens.
Smith missed the Week 12 win at the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury he aggravated the week prior against Washington.
The star receiver looked spry in the small portion of Friday’s practice open to reporters.
Rookie WR Johnny Wilson, who had not been on prior status reports this week, was watching the stretching session and not participating with an undisclosed injury that will be revealed on the final injury report that will be released Friday afternoon.
The only other injury designation this week for the Eagles was CB Kelee Ringo, who missed Wednesday’s practice with a calf injury. By Thanksgiving Day, Ringo was back in a limited fashion and was again on the practice Friday, a strong sign he will be available for the Ravens.
Without Slay in the lineup, Ringo would serve as the top backup to both Rodgers and the other starting corner, Quinyon Mitchell. Ringo also serves as the team’s top gunner in punt coverage.
The Eagles also rested edge rusher Josh Sweat, star running back Saquon Barkley and the entire offensive line, from left to right: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Mekhi Becton and Lane Johnson, earlier in the week. All are good to go for the game on Sunday.
MORE NFL: Eagles' All-Pro Sees Potential Of 'Really Good, Dangerous Edge Rusher' With Jalyx Hunt