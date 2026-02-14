Eagles Face Offseason-Defining AJ Brown Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles can't afford to get the AJ Brown situation wrong this offseason.

Philadelphia had a roller coaster of a 2025 season that ended on a sour note as the team was knocked out of the Wild Card Round by a very injured San Francisco 49ers team. The Eagles' season was defined by drama and ended unceremoniously. It was unfortunate, but now the team has a long offseason ahead to get things right.

How the team handles Brown will define the offseason. He has been at the center of trade rumors, but arguably shouldn't be on the move. But again, how the team handles the noise will define what this offseason looks like. Unsurprisingly, ESPN's Tim McManus pointed to Brown's future as the team's biggest question of the offseason.

What will the Eagles do?

"Philadelphia Eagles," McManus wrote. "Will the Eagles trade WR A.J. Brown? Brown has made his mark as arguably the best receiver in Philadelphia's history, posting two 1,400-plus-yard seasons and reaching two Super Bowls since joining the team in 2022. His frustrations with the offense have been well documented, however, and it's fair to wonder whether that impacted his play in 2025. The front office will have to decide whether it can get Brown to buy in or it's better to move on from him. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL, and A.J.'s a great player," general manager Howie Roseman said in January."

This question has dominated headlines. It's no surprise that ESPN views it as the biggest question facing the Eagles. On the bright side, Brown spoke publicly and made it sound like he doesn't want to go.

"When I got to Philly, Philly welcomed me with open arms," Brown said. "That's home, man. I love them. I love the support, the love, the accountability, I love everything else that they do. Philly is Philly. You have to be there to understand. ...

"As an offense, we just come back and just really watch the tape and just like I said, rediscover ourselves and go to work each and every day," Brown said. "Being accountable and take it one day at a time. We have great leaders in our locker room. I'm fortunate to be a part of that, especially on offense. We do have a lot of talent, but talent gets us nowhere. It's all about being detailed and disciplined. ... I'm always excited. Sometimes change is not a bad thing. I have the utmost respect for [Kevin Patullo]. To me, he did a tremendous job and he has a great heart but I'm excited for the season. I am excited for what's to come, for sure."

His future remains the biggest question, but hopefully his comments are a sign that he wants to stay.

