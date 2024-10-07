Eagles Star Predicted To Sign With Patriots
With each passing week, more and more speculation is building about where players will land.
We are just about to be in Week 6 of the National Football League regular season and yet there already is talk about where 2025 free agents will land. Bleacher Report's scouting department makes predictions each week about where players will land.
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowler defensive end Josh Sweat is just 27 years old and has one sack and eight total tackles so far this season. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and Bleacher Report predicted that he will sign with the New England Patriots.
"2025 Free Agency: EDGE Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles," Bleacher Report said. "The Patriots have one of the least productive pass-rushes in the league right now. Coming into Week 5, they were 28th in pressure percentage (15.7 percent). Keion White is emerging as a legitimate pass-rusher, but he hasn't had much help outside of Deatrich Wise.
"The draft would be the ideal way to address the need, but the Patriots have a lot of needs at premium positions, and they are going to have to rely on at least a few veteran free-agent signings to fill some of those holes this offseason. Josh Sweat is having a down year in Philadelphia so far, but he's a proven pass-rusher who might be looking for an opportunity to bounce back next season. The Patriots would benefit from giving him that shot.
Sweat is an important piece of the Eagles' defense. Hopefully the Eagles find a way to keep him next offseason.
More NFL: Eagles Urged To Get Browns Star In Blockbuster Trade