Eagles Urged To Get Browns Star In Blockbuster Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles may have a 2-2 record right now but they very well could make some noise this season.
It's too early to judge the team, especially with the amount of high-impact injuries the franchise has had to deal with. The Eagles have one of the most well-built rosters in football, but injuries have played a large hand.
Philadelphia could start to get reinforcements back this upcoming week and should be back in business. While this is the case, it couldn't hurt to add some more firepower to the team. One thing the first quarter of the season has shown is that the Eagles are an injury or two away at receiver from struggling on offense.
It could make sense to bring in another receiver to pair with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and Bleacher Report's scouting department suggested that Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper could be a trade target.
"Add Now: Trade for WR Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns," Bleacher Report said. "The Eagles wide receiver corps is beat up right now with three out of four wideouts on the active roster recently popping up on the injury report, including A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
"Also, the team has been looking for a third receiver for a while now, and Cooper was recently listed on B/R's NFL Trade Block Big Board column...Philadelphia could offer Cleveland Mekhi Becton or Tyler Steen as a bargaining chip to land Cooper."
Cooper is a five-time Pro Bowler with seven 1,000-yard seasons under his belt. He's a guy that could take the Eagles over the top.
