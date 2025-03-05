Eagles Star Reportedly Retore Triceps In Super Bowl LIX
Brandon Graham understood the risk of playing in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles defensive lineman understood there was a chance he could retear the triceps muscle he ripped on Nov. 24.
And that’s what happened, per NFL reporter Derrick Gunn, who made the reveal during a Wednesday morning appearance on the 97.5 The Fanatic morning show at 97.5.
Graham initially suffered the injury against the L.A. Rams just before Thanksgiving, and the prognosis was that he would miss the rest of the season no matter how long it lasted.
When the Eagles punished the Washington Commanders, 55-23, in the NFC Championship Game, Graham felt like he could make a run at playing in the Super Bowl two weeks later. He was activated to the 53-man roster the day before kickoff.
Graham has yet to decide whether he wants to return for the 2025 season, but perhaps this will push him into deciding on retirement.
“Of course it's a risk going in,” said Graham on the day he returned to practice after the Eagles won the NFC championship to qualify for the Super Bowl. “But I know I got to talk to (the doctors) even more, and we got to come up with a plan just because I don't want him to look bad, and I'm the one that wants to take the risk.”
Graham added on that day, “They’re saying that there’s a possibility you can re-tear it, but I don’t think so. Sometimes, you just say that because that’s what you gotta say. But it don’t feel like that, honestly. But I do know that they’re the professionals. But I’m feeling good, honestly.”
Graham wanted a chance to win a second ring, and he helped do that in the 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Feb. 9.
Outside the winning locker room that night, away from the cigar smoke that filled every inch of the space, Graham was asked how it felt to go out a champion, if the Super Bowl was the final game of his 15-year career.
“It feels great,” he said. “I felt like (Hall of Fame Steelers running back) Jerome Bettis, the year he went out (after winning the Super Bowl) in Detroit. I feel like getting a two-piece for Philly. We should be on three, but it’s all good. I’ll take my two and be thankful.”
